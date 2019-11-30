Register
21:32 GMT +330 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    London Bridge Attacker 'Dreamed' of Building Own Terror Training Camp, Killing Boris Johnson

    © REUTERS / LUKE POULTON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2019 London Bridge Terror Attack (14)
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Following the deadly attack on London Bridge that took place on 29 November, police said that the perpetrator was not unknown to law enforcement and was on parole after serving a sentence on terrorism-related charges.

    Usman Khan, a 28-year-old Pakistani-British man who killed two and injured three more during the London Bridge attack, had major plans as a terrorist prior to his conviction in 2012. In fact, his ambitions were so vast that the judge called him and two other terrorist co-conspirators "serious jihadists", advising that they not be released as long as they pose a threat to public safety.

    "These offenders would remain, even after a lengthy term of imprisonment, of such a significant risk that the public could not be adequately protected by their being managed on licence in the community, subject to conditions, by reference to a preordained release date", the judge reviewing Khan's case wrote in the ruling.

    Despite receiving 16 years in a 2013 appeal, Khan spent only six years in prison and was released on licence and with a GPS tracker on him in December 2018. Almost a year later, he carried out a terror attack, although not nearly as ambitious as those he and his terrorist associates had planned in the 2010s.

    Training Camp and "First-Hand" Experience

    Khan, along with other members of the Al-Qaeda*-inspired terrorist group he was part of, had hopes of gathering funds to build a terror training camp and madrasa, an Islamic religious school, near a mosque in a Pakistani-controlled area in Kashmir where his relatives owned land. There, he and his accomplices were hoping to train in the skills needed to perform terrorist acts abroad.

    They even found a reliable source of funding. According to wiretap recordings of the group, cited by The Guardian, they saw British social benefits as the easiest way to accumulate the necessary sum without lifting a finger.

    "On jobseeker’s allowance we can earn [the money we need for the camp], never mind working for that", Khan said in one of the conversations.

    Following their training in Pakistan, the group, including Khan, also hoped to test their newly acquired skills by getting "first hand terrorist experience" in the Jammu and Kashmir region, controlled by India, surveillance showed. The latter has been suffering from terrorist attacks in the area for years.

    Plots Against Boris Johnson, the London Stock Exchange, and UK Parliament

    But what the members of Khan's group were arrested for was even more ambitious. The MI5 determined that they had planned a series of attacks akin to the multi-day terrorist assaults in Mumbai in 2008, but this time targeting the British Parliament.

    Apart from this, the group was intending to send bombs through the post, as well as plant pipe bombs at the London Stock Exchange and US Embassy in the UK. Khan and the group also planned assassinations of prominent politicians and religious leaders. Among them were London's then Mayor and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, and two rabbis.

    Ties to UK Islamists and Release on Licence

    According to information obtained by the Centre on Radicalisation and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society, Usman Khan was also on close terms with Anjem Choudary, the notorious Islamist preacher who founded the Al-Muhajiroun group, which has been banned in the UK. The Henry Jackson Society noted that Choudary's mobile number was found in Khan's cell phone. According to the centre, Khan was a student and friend of the preacher.

    "Usman Khan was a loyal and integral member of Choudary’s inner-circle and we know him to have been highly regarded by Choudary", the Henry Jackson Society's report said.

    Choudary has praised the people behind the 9/11 attack and July 2005 bombings in London, as well as called on people to join Daesh*. The latter led to him being convicted in 2016 and sentenced to five years and six months in prison, but, just as Khan, he was released on licence in October 2018.

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Videos: Met Police Firing at Suspect in London Bridge Stabbing Attack

    According to the UK's Parole Board, both Khan and Choudary were released automatically without reviewing their cases. Khan was restricted in his movements by a GPS tracker, but was allowed to visit an event called Learning Together, devoted to the socialisation of former prisoners.

    The event took place in Fishmongers’ Hall, near London Bridge, and that is where Usman Khan reportedly launched his attack, soon after attendees returned from their lunch break, fatally stabbing two and seriously injuring three more.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia

    Topic:
    2019 London Bridge Terror Attack (14)

    Related:

    Police to Look at Conditions Placed on People Like London Bridge Attacker - Junior Interior Minister
    What We Know So Far About the London Bridge Attack
    Live Updates: London in Grief After Bridge Stabbing Attack
    Public Fury After London Bridge Attacker Appears to Have Been Released From Prison ‘Automatically’
    Johnson on London Bridge Attack: People Convicted of Terrorism Offences Shouldn't Be Released Early
    Videos: Met Police Firing at Suspect in London Bridge Stabbing Attack
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, terrorist camp, terrorist cell, terrorist, London, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Travel Awards Names Best Destination Cities of 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse