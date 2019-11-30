Jeremy Clarkson Brands Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg ‘Stupid Idiot’

The Grand Tour host is not a fan of the young Swede, who made headlines earlier this year scolding world leaders for stealing children’s future and ignoring climate problems. Following toxic rants on Twitter and in a column in The Sun, the TV star launched another offensive against the climate activist while promoting a new episode of his show.

Former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson, who is now launching a new episode of his show The Grand Tour for Amazon Prime, has scolded teen eco-warrior from Sweden Greta Thunberg for sowing panic and making so much noise about climate change despite people having been aware of it for quite some time.

In an interview with The Independent, he referred to the activist as “that weird Swede running around making all sorts of ‘we're going to die’ noises, so we're all aware of it”.

“But rather than having her jumping up and down and waving her arms in the air, you can actually go there and say, ‘Bloody hell, fire! Look at what this climate change has done to this place’. We simply said, ‘Here's an example of it’. What do you want me to do now? Get on my carbon fibre yacht and go and shout at Donald Trump?” he said.

When asked about his criticism of the 16-year-old, namely his Twitter tirade and column in The Sun, he fired back: “She's a stupid idiot”.

After the interviewer suggested that some think that he is attacking Thunberg because he feels guilty about his show’s carbon footprint, Clarkson argued he is “completely carbon neutral”. According to him, he plants “hundreds of trees a year and grows crops” at his farm.

It turns out that Thunberg has even managed to pit Clarkson’s daughter against him, as she thinks, according to The Grand Tour host, that the 16-year-old is “this deity put on Earth”, “Jesus, basically”, and “Jesus-esque”.

“Whereas I think she's a weird Swede with a bad temper. Nothing will be achieved by sailing across the ocean in a diesel-powered yacht, and then lying about the diesel engine”, he said, referring to her trip across the ocean to take part in the UN climate conference.

“I literally s*** myself laughing. She’s an idiot because scientists will solve this, and nobody is going to solve it by running around and going on strike and not going to school, because then you're not in your science lessons, so she's a fool. I know you lot don't think she is, which is fine”, he concluded.