London Day After Terrorist Kills Three People in Stabbing Attack - Video

Two people were stabbed to death and three others injured on Friday at London Bridge by a man wearing a fake suicide vest. According to the police, three unidentified men managed to tackle and disarm the suspect.

Live from London shows the UK capital one day after a fatal attack, declared a terrorist incident by the Metropolitan Police.

The perpetrator was later identified as Usman Khan, a 28-year-old former prisoner released on parole in December 2018 after spending eight years in jail on terrorism-related charges.

