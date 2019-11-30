Register
09:22 GMT +330 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    #LondonBridge: All We Know So Far About Attack Committed by Convicted Terrorist

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images//107743/88/1077438834.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911301077441574-londonbridge-all-we-know-so-far-about-attacker-identified-as-convicted-terrorist/

    Scotland Yard is investigating the Friday afternoon knife attack deemed an act of terrorism that saw three killed, including the previously convicted Islamist attacker shot by the police, and three more injured.

    • Two people, a man and a woman died in hospital after being stabbed on London Bridge. Two women and one man sustained injuries and now remain in hospital.
    • The Metropolitan Police have identified the London Bridge attacker, who was shot dead by police officers, as Usman Khan, a 28-year-old former prisoner released on parole in December 2018 after spending eight years in jail on terrorism-related charges. Before the attacker was eliminated, passers-by got involved, with a man wrenching the knife out of his hands.
    • Khan’s earlier conviction involved a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange in 2010, as well as Big Ben  and Westminster Abbey. Khan had joined forces with a gang of nine other “fundamentalist Islamists” from Stoke-on-Trent, Cardiff and London, planning to set up a  “terrorist military training facility” on land owned by his family in Kashmir, according to his sentencing comments.

    Despite Khan, aged 19 at the time, being the youngest in the gang, the judge noted he and two others were “more serious jihadis” than the others.

    • One of the potential targets of the attacks inspired by al-Qaeda* was Boris Johnson, the then mayor of London, according to Khan’s handwritten list.
    • Electronic tag-wearing Khan is said to have been invited to attend a justice conference on former offenders’ rehabilitation at Fishmongers’ Hall, on the northern side of London Bridge, on Friday. This is where the attack began.

    Internet users  have rushed to social networks to express their condolences and concerns over the recent attack, while the respective hashtag #LondonBridge continues to trend hitting top spots on Twitter worldwide.

    * Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation, banned in Russia and a host of other countries.

    Related:

    Harris' Aides Believe Gabbard Attacks Plunged Her Position in 2020 Polls – Report
    Robot Vacuum Attacks: Baby Corgi Has No Fear, Doesn't Even Try to Run From It
    Professor on New Policy of Metropolitan Police: 'This Is a Beneficial Move'
    Tags:
    knife, stabbing, al-Qaeda, terror, terrorism, terrorist, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse