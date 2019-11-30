Iceland's Foreign Minister Says Nation Plans to Host Arctic Council Summit in 2020

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Iceland, which is currently chairing over the Arctic Council, plans to host in 2020 a summit for the heads of states of member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been invited, Iceland's Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said.

"Iceland wants to hold an Arctic Council Summit in Reykjavik next year, which means that if everything works out, it will be a meeting of the heads of states. We have announced our intentions with all member countries of the Arctic Council", Thordarson said.

When asked whether Putin had been invited, the foreign minister said 'of course', adding that Iceland would work on making the summit maximally successful.

Previously, Russia hosted a regular meeting of representatives of the organization which took place on a ship traveling from St. Petersburg to Valaam island in the centre of Lake Ladoga in Russia's northwest.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum consisting of the eight Arctic nations — the United States, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark, with twelve non-Arctic nations enjoying observer status.