An item which caused the evacuation of the Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest train station, has been determined by local authorities to be an inactive mortar shell.

Parisian police ordered a partial evacuation of the railway hub on Friday after they found an inactive explosive device in a traveller's bag, according to sources.

🔵🇫🇷PARIS - La Gare du Nord, première gare ferroviaire d’Europe en terme de trafic, a été brièvement évacuée ce vendredi soir suite à la découverte d’un obus militaire dans le bagage d’un voyageur (Le Parisien). pic.twitter.com/WtnoD6PlC6 — 🌐Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) November 29, 2019

The shell was discovered during a random check at the station, which is a stop for trains from London, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, four suburban train lines, and the city's two metros.

"#Paris train station "Gare du Nord' evacuated after bomb scare"https://t.co/wq2c5unf3m

A busy Paris train station Gare du Nord was evacuated Friday afternoon (Nov 29) after a potentially explosive device was discovered in a passenger's bag. It was an inactive mortar round. pic.twitter.com/d9vVRbUvFs — Marina's Info Corner (@Marina_is_back) November 29, 2019

According to a source, the man who carried the item was a soldier.

Arrivals and departures were briefly delayed before being continued later in the day.

France and Paris, in particular, have endured several deadly attacks committed by Daesh* supporters and radicalised Muslims. The terrorist assaults in Paris on 13 November 2015 were considered the worst in the nation’s history.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia