What We Know So Far About the London Bridge Attack

The attack, which is currently being treated as terrorism, took place in the middle of the day in the centre of the UK capital, with the perpetrator being shot by responding law enforcement.

An unidentified individual, reportedly armed with a knife, assaulted several people on London Bridge near the city's business district at around 2.00 pm. Police soon dealt with the attacker, but not before he managed to injure several civilians.

Here is what we know about the incident so far: