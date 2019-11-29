Videos: Met Police Firing at Suspect in London Bridge Stabbing Attack

An attacker stabbed several people on London Bridge in the UK capital earlier on Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police statement.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that the suspected London Bridge attacker had been shot dead at the scene and that the incident was classified as a terrorist attack. Basu said the police believe a hoax explosive device was attached to the suspect's body.

Five people were injured in the incident, several of them seriously, according to unnamed sources cited by The Guardian.

​A video published on social media appeared to show several passers-by tackling a man holding a knife to the ground before a police officer shot at him.

​UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept updated on the stabbing and wanted to thank the police and all emergency services for their prompt response. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was in close contact with the Met commissioner.