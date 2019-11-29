Situation at London Bridge Following Stabbing Incident - Video

Earlier on Friday, the BBC reported that several shots had been fired at London Bridge, with the perpetrator being arrested by police.

Live video from London Bridge, after police conducted an operation and have arrested the suspected perpetrator.

Law enforcement has cordoned off the bridge and is urging people to stay away from the area. An early video from the scene is said to show an officer pointing a gun down the bridge while taking cover behind a police car before shifting focus to a body on the pavement.

London Ambulance Service has tweeted that it is also responding to the incidents and has crews on the scene.

Follow Sputnik's Feed For More!