Police: Several People Injured in Stabbing Attack at London Bridge, Perpetrator Detained

Several shots have been fired at London Bridge, the BBC reported. Photographs on Twitter show a truck parked on the bridge.

London's Metropolitan Police have been deployed to London Bridge amid reports of a shooting incident, law enforcement said in a statement.

"Police were called at 1:58 pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CoLP

A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured", the Met Police said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, UK media reported a major incident in the heart of the British capital.

We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019

A witness said that he had heard about five or six gunshots on London Bridge, and "everyone was running away screaming about a man with a knife".

Witnesses have shared photos of the ongoing incident, saying that at least seven police cars have arrived at the site. Several ambulances have also arrived at the scene.

Was just on a bus when it happened pic.twitter.com/NzsNrVl4Xh — amanda** (@AmandaHunter87) November 29, 2019

The police have cordoned off the bridge, reports say. BBC reporter John McManus claimed he saw a group of men fighting on the bridge.

— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 29, 2019

Gunshots heard on London Bridge. Huge amount of police. pic.twitter.com/U6Qo7kd1zI — Ahmad Yousef (@EgyptianPlayers) November 29, 2019

Police are urging people to stay away from the area.

Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za — Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019

Earlier reports indicate that several shots have been fired at the bridge.

Transport for London reported that London Bridge station is closed following the incident. Sky News reported earlier that the attacker was believed to have been fatally shot by the police.

London Bridge links the city's business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

In the meantime, people are reported to be running away from Borough Market, which is one of the largest and oldest markets in London, following an alleged explosion at the site.

People are running for safety. Police screaming at people to move away from Borough Market https://t.co/OCQ3Wq63Ck pic.twitter.com/dhzB2DUZyX — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) November 29, 2019

​​​DETAILS TO FOLLOW