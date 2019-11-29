Schoenefeld Airport in Berlin on Lockdown Due to WWII Bomb

An official statement has been published by the Berlin Airport Service, noting that some flights have been diverted from Schoenefeld Airport due to the incident. It is unclear, however, how long the bomb disposal operation will take, according to the initial reports.
#flightoperations #sxf interrupted - Please check flight status on our website or with your airline: https://t.co/zwyKGXavb7— Berlin Airport Service (@berlinairport) November 29, 2019
Schoenefeld Airport is located 18 (11 miles) southeast of the German capital, and, according to 2017 data, it handles around 13 million passengers yearly.
