British Police Says it Lacks ‘Appropriate Authority’ to Investigate Prince Andrew

London's Metropolitan Police said it did not have the "appropriate authority" to investigate a 2015 claim from one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers that she had sex with Prince Andrew while being allegedly trafficked by Epstein.

Met Police Commander Alex Murray said in July 2015 the force confirmed it had received an allegation of non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation made against a US national, Jeffrey Epstein, and a British woman. However, as the allegation related to events which took place outside of the UK, British police decided not to start an investigation.

“The MPS always takes any allegations concerning sexual exploitation seriously. Officers assessed the available evidence, interviewed the complainant and obtained early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service,” he said in reference to the actions following the claim.

“Following the legal advice, it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK. We therefore concluded that the MPS was not the appropriate authority to conduct enquiries in these circumstances and, in November 2016, a decision was made that this matter would not proceed to a full criminal investigation,” he added.

Virginia Roberts-Giuffre said she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 years old. Prince Andrew denied ever having a sexual relationship with her in a recently aired interview and defended his friendship with Epstein. Since then, he has stepped away from his royal duties after a loss of public support by "not expressing sympathy for Epstein’s many young female victims," according to the AP.