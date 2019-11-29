Man Sentenced in England After Police Found 'Aladdin's Cave' Worth of More Than $19,000 in His House

The police were shocked at the number of stolen goods from airlines, which mostly consisted of alcohol and luxury gift sets, saying that the things were "literally stacked floor to ceiling".

A man from Hounslow, England has been sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison after stolen goods worth of more than $19,000 (£15,000) from airlines were found at his home, the Metropolitan Police reported on Friday. Additionally, he is obliged to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The man was caught after an airline employee reported him to the police for selling premium goods on eBay in 2017.

"After arresting Caia at his workplace, we went to his home where we found an astounding amount of stolen drinks and amenity kits literally stacked floor to ceiling. The dining room was so rammed with stolen goods, it was practically unliveable in there", Investigating officer, PC Tom Blai commented on the case.

#WATCH | Man sentenced after 'Aladdin's cave' of stolen goods worth over £15,000 found at his home address in #Hounslow



PC Tom Blair: "We found an astounding amount of stolen drinks and amenity kits literally stacked floor to ceiling."



➡️ https://t.co/lGMUqPCY5e pic.twitter.com/NpchpVlmEp — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 28, 2019

"Clearly running out of space, Caia had stowed alcohol in the wardrobes and amenity kits in his shed", the statement added.

According to the police report, the £15,000-worth of goods included 700 bottles and cans of alcohol worth more than $5,000 (more than £4,000) and pyjamas and slippers worth $1,517 (£1,175).

Most of the items were stolen between October 2016 and October 2017.

The owner of the "Aladdin's cave" was given one count of theft and one count of acquiring criminal property.

The convict, Eduard Caia, worked as a warehouse cleaner for in-flight catering company Alpha LSG.