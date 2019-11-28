Register
19:50 GMT +328 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    ‘Serving Life Sentence’: Archbishop Weighs in on Meghan Markle’s Ordeal of Media Spotlight

    CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images//107667/98/1076679838.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911281077428735-serving-life-sentence-archbishop--weighs-in-on-meghan-markles-ordeal-of-media-spotlight/

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that they would step back from the public eye towards the end of the year, as the UK royal couple have struggled under an intense period of media scrutiny, from giving emotional interviews during the making of a documentary to filing lawsuits against various British tabloids.

    Meghan Markle is “serving a life sentence” and “deserves a break” with husband Prince Harry, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said on Wednesday in a BBC Five Live interview.

    The Archbishop said Meghan was someone of “profound humanity and deep concern for people”, as he said:

    "They (the royal family) are born into it and one of the things, with the great privilege of meeting some of them, that I'm most aware of is their sheer sense of duty and commitment, which means they know this is a life sentence”.

    Archbishop Welby, who had officiated at the wedding ceremony of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and then baptised their son Archie in a ceremony earlier this year, continued:

    "Even if they decided to withdraw from public life and never take any money and disappear, they would still be pursued because they'd be the ex-you know Duke of Rock or whatever. It is genuinely a life sentence."

    Broaching the subject of how Meghan Markle has been treated by the media and press, he branded it “racist”, saying:

    “I would obviously be immensely concerned about all racist behaviour and, particularly when it's someone you know, you just think this is so totally undeserved.”

    “Vulnerable” Meghan

    The archbishop’s remarks come as reports have been circulating, suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering having their second baby in the US.

    The move, claim sources, would help the Duchess prevent a repeat of the “loneliness” she felt when she was pregnant with her first-born, Archie.

    “Meghan already told pals that when she comes to deliver her next baby – she would like to do it in LA where she was born and bred," OK magazine cited a source as saying.

    Earlier Markle, who gave birth to her firstborn in May this year, spoke openly about the pain of being a new mother in the public eye as she appeared in an emotionally candid documentary which aired in October about her and Prince Harry.

    The Duchess of Sussex struggled to fight back tears in ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, as she said:

    “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging.”

    During the interviews Prince Harry had also opened up on his struggles with public life and relationship with his brother William, whom he had grown apart from.

    Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

    The current news comes as the royal couple have chosen to take time off from being in the public eye towards the end of the year amid concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has taken its toll.

    “The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

    It was also announced that they would spend a majority of their time off in the United States, with son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor enjoying his first Thanksgiving in Meghan's home country.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham , including their public walk to church on Christmas morning with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

    Related:

    Prince Andrew’s Attempt to Dismiss Sex Abuse Claims 'Horrified' Meghan Markle’s Friends – Report
    Kim Kardashian Says How She Really Feels About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    'She Left Us Behind': Uncle Reportedly Chastises Meghan Markle Over Her Family Situation
    Meghan Markle Finds Being ‘Pitted Against’ Future Queen Kate Middleton ‘Challenging’ Claims Source
    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse