Angela Merkel Falls on Her Way to Stage at Business Event - Video

Earlier this year, the German Chancellor made headlines prompting much talk about her health issues following several episodes of uncontrollable shaking.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stumbled and fell on her way to the stage during a business event in Berlin last night. Once she was on the podium to deliver her speech, Merkel joked: "I didn't see the stairs, I'll take them next time."

Looks like Merkel has been on the piss with Junckers again pic.twitter.com/DCDv3T2SEp — Martin Donovan (@303marty) November 28, 2019

​Last summer, Merkel suffered a series of shaking episodes. The first one took place in June when she was welcoming Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and both stood while listening to national anthems. The chancellor then blamed her shaking on dehydration. Some days later, she trembled again standing behind German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The third shaking episode occurred during a visit by the Finnish prime minister - again while national anthems were being played.

Merkel reacted to public concerns about her health, saying that she was fine. However, she soon went on a month-long vacation and stopped standing up during national anthems.

Angela Merkel is 65 and has been Germany's Chancellor since 2005.