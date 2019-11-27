Register
19:28 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Family of Slain Boy, 14, in Tears as UK Murder Trial Jury Shown Footage of Fatal Attack

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107741/98/1077419842.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911271077419542-family-of-slain-boy-14-in-tears-as-uk-murder-trial-jury-shown-footage-of-fatal-attack/

    Knife crime has become an epidemic in Britain in recent years as 23 teenagers have been stabbed to death in London this year. Jaden Moodie, who was only 14, was killed in January 2019 while dealing drugs in Leyton, east London.

    A jury at the Old Bailey in London was shown CCTV footage on Wednesday, 27 November, of the moment when a stolen Mercedes was deliberately driven into a moped ridden by 14-year-old Jaden Moodie, who was then attacked by the occupants of the car.

    Jaden’s relatives gasped and left in tears as the clip was shown to the courtroom where Ayoub Majdouline, 19, is on trial for murder.

    ​Majdouline denies murder and possessing an offensive weapon on the night of 8 January 2019.

    Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, said Jaden Moodie was associated with a gang in Leyton called the Beaumont Crew, who were also known as Let’s Get Rich, and was dealing drugs for them on the night he died.

    He said he would have felt safe as he rode the moped around Leyton because it was the gang’s home turf.

    But Mr Glasgow said: “What he did not know was that this defendant, who is linked to a rival gang called the Mali Boys, had armed himself with a knife, that this defendant was in company with several others who were also armed with knives and that the group had availed themselves of a stolen car and were driving round the streets of their rivals looking for a potential target. Unfortunately for Jaden Moodie he was to become that target.”

    The jury were shown the sickening moments - the whole attack took only 14 seconds - when the driver of the stolen Mercedes deliberately swerved across Bickley Road in Leyton and collided head-on with Jadon’s moped.

    Mr Glasgow said: “There was nothing that Jaden Moodie could do to avoid the head-on collision and he was catapulted from the moped onto the bonnet of the Mercedes. Such was the force of the collision that Jaden Moodie’s helmet came off.”

    ​Four men got out of the car and three of them went over to Jaden and “butchered” him with knives.

    Mr Glasgow said: “Three of the males who got out of the Mercedes ran up to Jaden Moodie, who was lying defenceless and seriously injured on the ground. Rather than help him, the three males embarked upon a violent and frenzied attack, stabbing him with knives.”

    The prosecution allege one of the men - who had been the front seat passenger - was Majdouline, who was wearing distinctive yellow rubber gloves.

    The schoolboy bled to death in the street after being stabbed nine times.

    Mr Glasgow said the gang, most of whom were wearing masks or hoodies, dumped the car nearby and made their escape on foot.

    “As Jaden Moodie’s killers left the area, they threw away a knife and a pair of yellow rubber gloves in a drain beside the road,” said Mr Glasgow.

    ​He said they were subjected to forensic examination and added: “Jaden Moodie’s blood was found on the blade of the knife, traces of the defendant’s DNA was found on the handle of the knife, Jaden Moodie’s blood was found on the outside of the right hand glove and the defendant’s DNA was found inside both of the gloves.”

    Mr Glasgow said: “No matter what may lie behind the events in Bickley Road, there is nothing that this defendant can say to excuse the murderous attack upon Jaden Moodie. His attackers chose to go out in search for him, at least three of them were armed, and all of the occupants were determined to cause as much damage as they possibly could to Jaden Moodie.”

    The trial continues.

    Tags:
    London, Old Bailey, murder, knife crime
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse