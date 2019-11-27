European Parl't Approves New Composition of European Commission Headed by Von Der Leyen

"The European Parliament gave its approval to the new European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen. Now the European Council has to approve the Commission by a qualified majority before it takes office on 1 December," the parliament wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
The new European Commission was approved in a 467-157 vote, with 89 abstentions.
The commission will take office on December 1 without a representative of the United Kingdom.
Ursula von der Leyen has become the first woman to head the bloc's executive institution.
