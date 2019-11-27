Assange's Father Participates in Public Hearing on His Son's Case, Press Freedom - Video

Father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, John Shipton, together with WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, one of Assange’s case lawyers Renata Avila and UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer are taking part in a public hearing on his son's case and the freedom of the press in Berlin.
Earlier, a group of medics expressed “serious concerns” in a letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel about Julian Assange’s health, casting doubt on his fitness to stand trial at a US extradition hearing slated for February.
