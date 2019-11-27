Assange's Father Participates in Public Hearing on His Son's Case, Press Freedom - Video

Earlier in the day, Italian artist Davide Dormino unveiled his 'anything to say?' sculpture in Berlin dedicated to Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning.

Father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, John Shipton, together with WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, one of Assange’s case lawyers Renata Avila and UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer are taking part in a public hearing on his son's case and the freedom of the press in Berlin.

Earlier, a group of medics expressed “serious concerns” in a letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel about Julian Assange’s health, casting doubt on his fitness to stand trial at a US extradition hearing slated for February.

