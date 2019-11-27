'Anything to Say?' Sculpture Dedicated to Assange, Other Whistleblowers Unveiled in Berlin - Video

In a letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, a group of medics has expressed 'serious concerns' about Julian Assange’s health, casting doubt on his fitness to stand trial at a US extradition hearing slated for February.

A sculpture, designed by Italian artist Davide Dormino and dedicated to whistleblowers - Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning is being unveiled in Berlin.

According to the artist, the sculpture is devoted to those who dared to say no to global surveillance and to the “lies that lead to war”.

Later in the day, Assange’s father John Shipton is expected to be present at a public hearing on his son's case and the freedom of the press in Berlin.

