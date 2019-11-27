Register
11:51 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pound sterling coins

    Corbyn Says 'No Reason' for UK's Super-Rich to Leave Country if His Party Wins Election

    © William Warby
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105906/27/1059062764.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911271077414640-jeremy-corbyn-uk-billionaires/

    Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that the super-rich in the UK are bracing themselves for the necessity to flee the country immediately if Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister, for fear of losing billions of pounds should the Labour leader “go after” the wealthy elite with new taxes.

    Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party, assured that there is no need for British billionaires to flee the country if his party comes to power.

    “No, it doesn’t crumble at all,” Corbyn said when asked about a scenario where a considerable part his income tax base leaves the UK after he's elected Prime Minister.

    “They can see all around them the crumbling of public services and the terrible levels of child poverty that exist across Britain.  There is no reason why they would have to leave the country and they shouldn’t,” he added.

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Hordle/ITV
    Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019.

    Touching upon his plans to increase borrowing, Corbyn made it clear that Labour would not stick to “to willy-nilly borrow”.

    “What we are going to do is deal with the worst aspects of what’s happened in austerity, the worst aspects of poverty in Britain,” he pointed out.

    Labour Shadow Chancellor Hits Out at ‘Obscene’ Billionaires

    The remarks come after Labour Party Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell pledged a drastic redistribution of wealth in order to curb the power of the British super-rich.

    “No one needs or deserves to have that much money, it is obscene. It is also obscene that these billionaires are buying access and tax breaks to [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party,” McDonnell told a general election campaign event in London last week.

    He also signalled his readiness to “rewrite the rules of our economy”, describing the upcoming general election as a chance to topple a system which capitalises on exploiting workers.

    UK's Super-Rich Reportedly Ready to Quickly Leave Country if Labour Wins Election

    McDonnell’s comments were preceded by The Guardian reporting in early November that the super-rich in Britain are preparing to leave the country immediately if Corbyn takes power, in the fear of losing billions of pounds should the Labour leader “go after” the wealthy elite with new taxes to “pull down a corrupt system”.

    According to the newspaper, lawyers and accountants employed by the UK’s wealthiest families are believed to be inundated with calls from clients who seek advice on moving to countries and shifting fortunes offshore to avoid the Labour leader’s threat to tax all inheritances above £125,000 ($160,350).

    Earlier, Corbyn embarked upon his election campaign on 31 October, pledging that a Labour government would go after the super-rich, who exploit a “rigged system” to benefit themselves.

    The Labour leader named five members of “the elite” he would target if he becomes prime minister, including Mike Ashley, the owner of Sports Direct and Crispin Odey, a hedge fund boss who made millions betting against the pound in the run-up to the EU referendum.

    The list also comprises Jim Ratcliffe, the chief executive of the petrochemicals company Ineos, Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the Sun and the Times; and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, who controls a large central London property empire.

    The snap general election was approved by the UK Parliament's House of Commons late last month, following Brussels’ move to  approve another deadline extension for Britain which gives the country until 31 January 2020 to ratify the Brexit deal negotiated by Johnson.

    Related:

    Corbyn vs Johnson: No.10 Candidates Go Head-To-Head In First General Election Debate
    Second Corbyn-Johnson Head-to-Head TV Debate Called Off After PM Dives Out
    Jeremy Corbyn May Jeopardise UK National Security if 'Handed Keys to No 10', Ex-MI6 Chief Warns
    UK Election: Jeremy Corbyn Re-Tweets, Then Deletes, a Very NSFW Meme to Boost Voter Turnout
    Tags:
    billionaires, general election, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse