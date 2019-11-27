Register
11:52 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Neil Interviews in London, Britain, November 26, 2019

    'Corbyn Refuses to Apologise': UK Papers on Labour Leader's Response to Alleged Party Anti-Semitism

    © REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images//107741/39/1077413998.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911271077414301-corbyn-refuses-to-apologise-uk-papers-on-labour-leaders-response-to-alleged-party-anti-semitism-/

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn stated on Tuesday that anti-Semitism would not be tolerated under a Labour government, in response to accusations from UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who slammed him for allegedly allowing the “poison” of intolerance to “take root” in party ranks.

    Most front pages of UK papers on Wednesday focused on Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s BBC interview, in which he resisted calls to apologise for alleged anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

    Corbyn, interviewed by Andrew Neil on the long-running issue, was asked four times whether he would like to apologise, but instead rejected allegations of anti-Semitism, which has become far more rife under his leadership.

    Corbyn said his government would protect "every community against the abuse they receive".

    The Times ran with the headline “Corbyn refuses to apologise”, as The Daily Telegraph echoed in a similar vein: “Corbyn refuses to apologise to Jews”.

    The Guardian's headline was:

    “Corbyn struggles to rebuff antisemitism accusations”.

    The i also opted for a variation on the theme:

    “Corbyn refuses to say sorry”.

    Other papers were inclined to be somewhat more dramatic in choice of headlines.

    The Mail puts it succinctly: “Torn apart”, while the Express poses a question:

    “Has Corbyn’s horror show gifted Boris keys to No 10?”.

    The Financial Times featured the Corbyn interview story on its front page, too.

    Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in any form under a Labour government, party leader Jeremy Corbyn responded on 26 November after Britain's Chief Rabbi accused him of failing to stem the "poison sanctioned from the top” pervading opposition party ranks.

    "Anti-Semitism in any form is vile and wrong," Corbyn said at the launch of Labour's race and faith manifesto, where he was heckled by protesters.

    "There is no place whatsoever for anti-Semitism in any shape or form or in any place whatsoever in modern Britain, and under a Labour government it will not be tolerated in any form, whatsoever. I want to make that clear, "said Corbyn.

    Earlier, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis slammed Jeremy Corbyn’s “utterly inadequate” response to Jewish MPs being “hounded out” of the party, claiming he was “complicit in prejudice”.

    In an article for The Times, Rabbi Mirvis said the Labour Party’s leader had left him no choice as he feared for “the moral compass of our country” if he were to become prime minister.

    Mirvis queried what it would take for a leader of the Opposition to be deemed unfit for high office, as he listed the controversies allegedly linked with Corbyn’s name.

    The statement by Mirvis is the first instance of a Chief Rabbi publicly taking sides in an election campaign, with just 15 days to go until the 12 December snap poll in the UK.

    Labour’s anti-Semitism controversy

    Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour Party have been hounded by allegations of anti-Semitism within party ranks, with the leader of the Opposition vowing during last week’s leadership debates that every claim had been investigated and he was doing everything possible to stamp it out.

    On 3 November Jeremy Corbyn insisted British Jews have nothing to fear if his party wins the upcoming UK election amid reports that many members of the Jewish community would consider leaving Britain should this happen.

    Related:

    UK General Election; Antisemitism in UK’s Labour Party; Catalonia and Natacha Atlas
    Jeremy Corbyn May Jeopardise UK National Security if 'Handed Keys to No 10', Ex-MI6 Chief Warns
    UK’s Corbyn Vows Labour Government Won't Tolerate Anti-Semitism in Response to Chief Rabbi Outburst
    Young Voter Registrations Surge As Stormzy Announces Support for Jeremy Corbyn
    Tags:
    UK Labour Party, antisemitism, Anti-Semitic, anti-Semitism, Anti-Semitism, Jeremy Corbyn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse