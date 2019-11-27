The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana has risen to 21, Albanian media reported.

On Tuesday, Albania was hit by 6.4-magnitude earthquake, which was followed by several significant aftershocks and caused destruction, especially in the city of Durres.

Albania lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north – where the Eurasian plate lies – sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

