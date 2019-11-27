French Farmer's Unions Protest Government and Media in Paris - Video

The French farmer unions FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs protest in Paris came in response to what they have called “agri-bashing” from the media and French government.

The demands of the FNSEA are in line with those expressed during the two previous union marches in October. The use of pesticides, the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay), the Free Trade Agreement between the Twenty-Eight and Canada (the CETA), the EGalim agriculture and food law, the roundtrips on palm oil taxation and the attacks of anti-viral activists are the issues that have concentrated tensions.

