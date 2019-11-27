Register
07:18 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Leader's speech at the Conservative Party Conference

    Muslim Council of Britain Accuses Conservatives of Islamophobia, Backs Chief Rabbi on Antisemitism

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images//107703/64/1077036452.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911271077410272-muslim-council-of-britain-accuses-conservatives-of-islamophobia-backs-chief-rabbi-on-antisemitism/

    Accusations of racism have plagued both of the UK's largest parties in recent years, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn being attacked for failing to deal with anti-Jewish sentiment in his own party and Tory leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticised over Islamophobia among Conservative ranks.

    A spokesman for the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) in a statement on Tuesday denounced the "unacceptable presence" of antisemitism in Britain.

    In a statement responding to remarks made by the chief rabbi which criticised alleged antisemitism in the Labour Party, the MCB said that British Muslims should "listen to the chief rabbi and agree on the importance of voting with their conscience".

    The spokesperson added that the chief rabbi's comments "highlighted the importance of speaking out on the racism we face, whilst maintaining our non-partisan stance".

    They also agreed with the chief rabbi that "some politicians have shown courage but too many have sat silent".

    However, the MCB also launched a scathing attack against Britain's ruling Conservative Party.

    "It is abundantly clear to many Muslims that the Conservative Party tolerate Islamophobia, allow it to fester in society."

    They accused the Tory party of approaching the issue of “Islamophobia with denial, dismissal and deceit” and that they had a "blind spot for this type of racism" and failed to take any steps towards solving it.

    The Conservative Party leadership has pledged to open an inquiry into Islamophobia in its own party before the year's end.

    A Conservative Party spokesman said: 

    "We celebrate and value the contribution Muslims have made and continue to make to our great country. We actively support freedom of worship and the role of faith in public life."
    "Our manifesto has committed to ensuring everyone’s rights are respected and everyone is treated with fairness and dignity", he added.
    "We are already establishing the terms of an investigation to make sure that such instances are isolated and robust processes are in place to stamp them out as and when they occur."

    The statement comes as chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis strongly criticised the Labour party on Monday for the issue of antisemitism within the opposition party, saying that "a new poison - sanctioned from the very top - has taken root".

    He also said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's claim of having attempted to remove antisemitism from the party was "mendacious fiction".

    The announcement came just before Corbyn spoke at the party's race and faith manifesto launch, where he said that anti-Jewish racism was "vile and wrong" and that no future Labour government would permit it.

    Accusations of antisemitism have plagued the Labour Party since the election of Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, seeing some MPs leave the party over the issue.

    However, Corbyn has said he is making efforts to respond to the problem, releasing an educational webpage earlier this year on combating anti-Jewish racism.

    Related:

    Fact-Check First! Michael Gove Slammed for Fuelling Antisemitism Row Around Corbyn, Labour
    Antisemitism Accusations Launched Against Ilhan Omar After Anti-Bloomberg Tweet
    UK General Election; Antisemitism in UK’s Labour Party; Catalonia and Natacha Atlas
    Live Updates: Protesters March Against Islamophobia in Paris
    Tags:
    Racism, antisemitism, Labour Party, Conservative Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse