Robbers Failed to Steal All Treasures From Green Vault Museum in Dresden – Director

BERLIN (Sputnik) – Robbers have not managed to steal all the treasurers from the Green Vault Museum in the German city of Dresden and some of them have already been found, the museum’s director Dirk Syndram said on Tuesday.

"We had an opportunity to see the stand. We found three holes there and the robbers gained access to all three collections of jewels. The robbers stole very important jewels from the middle collection … but most jewels were beyond reach for the thieves," Syndram said, as wired by the N-tv broadcaster.

According to the museum’s director, the priceless necklace, made of fresh-water pearls, has not been stolen.

Syndram stressed that some of the jewels were covered by white powder by the robbers but remain unharmed.

He added that the museum employees had found the disappeared medal in the shape of a star near the stand.

"We will study it but it seems that there are no problems with it," the director added.

The robbery took place in the early hours of Monday. Police arrived several minutes after receiving the alert call but the robbers had already escaped from the site. A special commission has been created to investigate the case.

The Bild newspaper suggested on Monday that the stolen objects of art held a value of almost 1 billion euros, or $1.1 billion.