Register
23:43 GMT +326 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    LGBT Flag

    Judge Permanently Bans Parents Protesting Against 'Inappropriate' LGBT Lessons - Reports

    CC BY 2.0 / Stock Catalog / rainbow flag
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107711/25/1077112511.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201911261077407524-judge-permanently-bans-parents-protesting-against-inappropriate-lgbt-lessons---reports/

    Despite Ofsted declaring the lessons to be "age-appropriate", some families have claimed that classes teaching LGBT education to their children are in contradiction to their religious outlook and are not appropriate for students of ages 4 to 11.

    A UK judge ruled on Tuesday that protests from parents frustrated that their children are too young to be taught about LGBT politics have been permanently banned from protesting outside the school.

    High Court judge Mr Justice Mark Warby granted a request made by Birmingham City Council, who sought a court order to impose restrictions on demonstrations at the school and extend the exclusion zone around Anderton Park which forbids their right to protest.

    Following a five-day hearing, Justice Warby stipulated that the restriction "does not amount to unlawful discrimination against the protesters".

    Under the 2010 Equalities Act, schools must prevent any unlawful discrimination based on the characteristics of students, including their religious beliefs, and ensure that parents are aware of the content being taught to their children. 

    He explained that protesters had "misunderstood and misrepresented what is being taught at the school", and that the new lessons were not "promoting homosexuality" nor were they teaching sex education, as was alleged by the opposition.

    Those who oppose the introduction of LGBT classes claim that they are against their religious beliefs and that their children are too young to be subject to the "sexualisation" of education.

    While the classes were opposed by members of both the Christian and Muslim communities, the majority of the protesters were of the Muslim faith and have been staging regular demonstrations outside the school in recent years outside of Anderton Park Primary School in Birmingham.

    Before the ban, the crowds could be seen shouting slogans and insisting that same-sex relationships stand in contradiction to their families' religious beliefs.

    The protestors adamantly deny that accusations of homophobia saying that they do not discriminate against anyone. 

    In response to the ruling todayPaul Whiteman, the general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said that the decision made it “abundantly clear” that the school entrance was no place for a protest.

    Earlier in the year, Headteacher Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson spoke to Sky News, calling the protests "homophobic" and revealed that some members of staff even required professional help due to the events. 

    She told Birmingham's Civil Justice Centre: "I have seen many tweets and texts and video messages by the protesters that shows they are not interested in consultation."

    "There are many things that I have seen and heard over the past nine months, particularly posted by some of the defendants, that are inciting hatred."

    Shakeel Afsar, a leader of the protests, told the court during the case to impose the exclusion zone in October that:

    “We want our children to learn about equality but this needs to be done in ways that are age appropriate and that is in consultation with parents."
    “There was no prior consultation before children were sent home with Princess Boy books", he said to the court.
    "Parents feel as if they (the school) are teaching children of Ibrahamic faith that homosexuality is acceptable. That is different from saying homosexuals exist."

    Other primary schools in the Birmingham area have received public pressure, even to the extent of caving to the demands. Parkfield Community School removed its LGBT programme after similar demonstrations and a death threat was sent to headteacher Andrew Moffat.

    In March, up to 600 children of both Christian and Muslim families were kept home from Parkfield in response to the “No Outsiders” programme being taught there to children of ages 4 to 11.

    According to barnabasfund, the parents considered the lessons “not age appropriate” and that pupils were being “brainwashed”. 

    The classes include lessons incorporating same-sex relationships, transgender issues, and LGBT rights, with plans by the Department of Education to make them compulsory by 2020.

    Related:

    Many German Youths Don’t Want Jewish, Turkish, LGBT, or Refugee Neighbours, Study Finds
    Online Fury as UK Trade Union Claims Anyone Can 'Self-Identify' as Black or LGBT
    Thousands of LGBT Members Take to Streets in Delhi to Protest Law for Indian Transgender Community
    Birmingham Schools Cancel LGBT Equality Classes Due Muslim Parent Protests
    Tags:
    censorship, religion, Islam, LGBT, multiculturalism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse