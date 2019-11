The death toll from the earthquake in Albania has reached six, while the number of those injured has exceeded 300, according to Albanian government spokesman, Endri Fuga.

This is the second strong quake to hit the Balkan country in the last two months.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook the country on 21 September. According to the Defence Ministry it was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years.

