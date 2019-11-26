NATO 'Only Guarantor' of Security in Europe - Stoltenberg

NATO is the only guarantor of European security "amid Russian military reinforcement", the organisation's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We agree that NATO is the only guarantor of European security, our forces prevent conflict and maintain peace," Stoltenberg said after a meeting in Brussels with the Latvian president.

Stoltenberg stressed that the issue of a “unified approach” to relations with Russia will be one of the topics of the organisation’s summit in London.

He added that NATO is sending the Baltic countries a “clear signal” of commitment to its obligations to them “in the face of Russian military reinforcement and a model of destabilising behaviour”.

"We will discuss our unity, our common approach to Russia at the summit in London," he said.

The meeting of NATO leaders will be held on 3-4 December in London.

In recent years, Russia has been claiming unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiative and calls it "deterring Russian aggression". Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of alliance forces in Europe. A spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not disregard actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.