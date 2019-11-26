Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Near Albanian Capital

There has been no further information provided by the authorities on possible damage or casualties from the quake.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Albanian capital Tirane, the US Geological Survey said on late Monday.

Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Albania Nov-26 02:54 UTC, updates https://t.co/Lh6x4hfexQ — USGSted (@USGSted) November 26, 2019

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Witnesses report that the shaking was felt across Tirane and has caused some damage to the buildings.

The M6.4 #earthquake that just hit Albania (local time early Tuesday morning) is likely to have caused damage and casualties. Located near the coast, there are several small towns nearby, some with vulnerable buildings and pretty strong shaking in Tirane. https://t.co/nJdjGhVTnM — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) November 26, 2019 #earthquake in #Durres

First reported damages! #Albania pic.twitter.com/6jS3Nb0Xiv — Klaudja Karabolli (@KKarabolli) November 26, 2019

Quakes of magnitude 6.0 and higher are considered strong, according to the so-called Richter scale, with damage to a moderate number of structures and affecting up to hundreds of kilometers from the epicenter.