Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 Strikes Near Albanian Capital

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Albanian capital Tirane, the US Geological Survey said on late Monday.
Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Albania Nov-26 02:54 UTC, updates https://t.co/Lh6x4hfexQ— USGSted (@USGSted) November 26, 2019
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
M6.3 #earthquake strikes 10 km N of #Durrës (#Albania) 11 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/oPXjHEntPq— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 26, 2019
Witnesses report that the shaking was felt across Tirane and has caused some damage to the buildings.
The M6.4 #earthquake that just hit Albania (local time early Tuesday morning) is likely to have caused damage and casualties. Located near the coast, there are several small towns nearby, some with vulnerable buildings and pretty strong shaking in Tirane. https://t.co/nJdjGhVTnM— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) November 26, 2019
#earthquake in #Durres— Klaudja Karabolli (@KKarabolli) November 26, 2019
First reported damages! #Albania pic.twitter.com/6jS3Nb0Xiv
Quakes of magnitude 6.0 and higher are considered strong, according to the so-called Richter scale, with damage to a moderate number of structures and affecting up to hundreds of kilometers from the epicenter.
