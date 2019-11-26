At Least 18 Dead After Strong Quake Rocks Albanian Capital

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Albanian capital Tirana, the US Geological Survey said on late Monday.
Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Albania Nov-26 02:54 UTC, updates https://t.co/Lh6x4hfexQ— USGSted (@USGSted) November 26, 2019
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
According to the country's defence ministry, the quake has killed at least 18 people, injured 600 and collapsed buildings.
According to Exit, the residents of Tirana and the city of Durres felt the stronger tremors. Hundreds of injured people addressed local medical centers for help. The exact number of those injured has not been revealed yet.
#Tirana #Albania #earthquake pic.twitter.com/OcL5Fd8wle— Enkeleda Bodini (@BodiniEnkeleda) November 26, 2019
Apart from that, two residential buildings collapsed at a distance of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from Tirana, while two more buildings collapsed in the city of Kavaje, located not far from Durres.
Le prime immagini da Tirana, Albania.#Terremoto— Pablita (@saluti37) November 26, 2019
pic.twitter.com/reKsyp0x1N
M6.3 #earthquake strikes 10 km N of #Durrës (#Albania) 11 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/oPXjHEntPq— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 26, 2019
Witnesses report that the shaking was felt across Tirana and has caused some damage to the buildings.
The M6.4 #earthquake that just hit Albania (local time early Tuesday morning) is likely to have caused damage and casualties. Located near the coast, there are several small towns nearby, some with vulnerable buildings and pretty strong shaking in Tirane. https://t.co/nJdjGhVTnM— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) November 26, 2019
#earthquake in #Durres— Klaudja Karabolli (@KKarabolli) November 26, 2019
First reported damages! #Albania pic.twitter.com/6jS3Nb0Xiv
Quakes of magnitude 6.0 and higher are considered strong, according to the so-called Richter scale, with damage to a moderate number of structures and affecting up to hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.
