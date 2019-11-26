At Least 18 Dead After Strong Quake Rocks Albanian Capital

Hundreds of people have been injured and several residential buildings have collapsed as a result of the powerful earthquake that has hit Albania, local news portal Exit reported on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the Albanian capital Tirana, the US Geological Survey said on late Monday.

Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Albania Nov-26 02:54 UTC, updates https://t.co/Lh6x4hfexQ — USGSted (@USGSted) November 26, 2019

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the country's defence ministry, the quake has killed at least 18 people, injured 600 and collapsed buildings.

According to Exit, the residents of Tirana and the city of Durres felt the stronger tremors. Hundreds of injured people addressed local medical centers for help. The exact number of those injured has not been revealed yet.

​Apart from that, two residential buildings collapsed at a distance of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from Tirana, while two more buildings collapsed in the city of Kavaje, located not far from Durres.

Witnesses report that the shaking was felt across Tirana and has caused some damage to the buildings.