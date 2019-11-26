Another Man Arrested on Suspicion of Manslaughter in Deadly Truck Case – Essex Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – British police have detained yet another suspect in the case involving the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals, whose frozen bodies were found in a truck in southeast England, the law enforcement of the county of Essex said in a statement.

Essex police aid on its official Twitter account that a 36-year-old man from Purfleet was arrested on Monday at a property in Dalston, east London.

We've made a further arrest today in connection with our investigation in to the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry trailer in #Grays on 23 October.https://t.co/NhmGRDEzNO pic.twitter.com/Ri5ykiTVxO — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) November 25, 2019

According to the statement, the suspect remains in custody, for questioning.

Earlier on Monday, a court official said that the next hearing in the deadly truck case would be held on 13 December at the Central Criminal Court in London.

At the start of November, Essex police said that all of the 39 frozen bodies found in a refrigerated trailer in an industrial park in Grays, Essex on 23 October belonged to Vietnamese nationals – 31 men and 8 women with their ages ranging from 15-44. The truck had arrived in the United Kingdom from Belgium.

Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, a man from Northern Ireland, who faces multiple charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

Robinson pleaded guilty to plotting to assist illegal immigration on Monday.

Vietnamese police have reportedly arrested several individuals suspected of being part of a criminal group that smuggles people to the United Kingdom.