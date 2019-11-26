Photo: Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Ice Sculpture at European Christmas Market

An involuntary manslaughter investigation has been launched by Luxembourg state prosecutors after a toddler was fatally injured by a shard of a collapsing ice sculpture over the weekend.

A two-year-old child was severely injured and died shortly after a “serious accident” at the Place Guillaume II Christmas market on Sunday, according to a translated statement released by Luxembourg police.

The accident, as reported by Kirchberg-based outlet RTL Today, occurred at around 8:00 p.m. local time after an ice sculpture near the skating rink of the Christmas market suddenly collapsed and shattered into several shards - one of which struck the toddler. The child died in an ambulance while en route to the hospital, noted police.

City officials revealed Monday that the ice figure weighed approximately 2.2 tons (1,996 kilograms).

Appel à témoins



Dans le cadre du grave accident qui a eu lieu le 24.11. vers 20 hrs sur la place Guillaume II à Lux.-Ville, nous lançons un appel aux témoins : https://t.co/6NWeZLgb0e



Des renseignements sur l'accident sont à adresser au commissariat Luxembourg ☎️ 244 40 4500 pic.twitter.com/UCEVG78zeG — Police Luxembourg (@PoliceLux) November 25, 2019

The cause of the sculpture’s fall remains unclear and is the source of the involuntary manslaughter investigation being led by the public prosecutor’s office.

“We are all shocked, me first and foremost. This does not happen, such a thing could not occur again,” the unnamed sculptor of the ice figure told RTL. According to him, the large sculpture "could not fall alone - it's impossible.”

The Luxembourg Times reported that the ice figures were sculpted on-site, hours before the Sunday Christmas market event.

“It cannot be put into words how sad this makes us. My deepest sympathies and condolences for the family,” reads a November 25 tweet issued by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel concerning the young boy’s death.

Ech si schockéiert a betraff nom déidlechen Tëschefall gëschter um Stater Krëschtmaart, wou e klengt Kand säi Liewe verluer huet. Et ass net a Wieder ze faassen, wéi traureg dat eis mécht. Mäin déifste Matgefill a Bäileed fir d‘Famill. XB — Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) November 25, 2019

Out of respect for the deceased toddler and his family, the City of Luxembourg canceled all Christmas market events scheduled for Monday.

The city’s municipal council also issued a statement expressing its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim while acknowledging “that no words can appease the pain they are experiencing,” reported RTL.

As the investigation continues, the state prosecutor has requested those who attended the market on Sunday to send authorities any and all images related to the ice sculpture in question.