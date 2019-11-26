Register
00:07 GMT +326 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Candlelight vigil tribute constructed for two-year-old who died after being struck by an ice sculpture shard in Luxembourg's Christmas Market

    Photo: Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Ice Sculpture at European Christmas Market

    © YouTube/L'essentiel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    An involuntary manslaughter investigation has been launched by Luxembourg state prosecutors after a toddler was fatally injured by a shard of a collapsing ice sculpture over the weekend.

    A two-year-old child was severely injured and died shortly after a “serious accident” at the Place Guillaume II Christmas market on Sunday, according to a translated statement released by Luxembourg police.

    The accident, as reported by Kirchberg-based outlet RTL Today, occurred at around 8:00 p.m. local time after an ice sculpture near the skating rink of the Christmas market suddenly collapsed and shattered into several shards - one of which struck the toddler. The child died in an ambulance while en route to the hospital, noted police.

    City officials revealed Monday that the ice figure weighed approximately 2.2 tons (1,996 kilograms).

    The cause of the sculpture’s fall remains unclear and is the source of the involuntary manslaughter investigation being led by the public prosecutor’s office.

    “We are all shocked, me first and foremost. This does not happen, such a thing could not occur again,” the unnamed sculptor of the ice figure told RTL. According to him, the large sculpture "could not fall alone - it's impossible.”

    The Luxembourg Times reported that the ice figures were sculpted on-site, hours before the Sunday Christmas market event.

    “It cannot be put into words how sad this makes us. My deepest sympathies and condolences for the family,” reads a November 25 tweet issued by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel concerning the young boy’s death.

    Out of respect for the deceased toddler and his family, the City of Luxembourg canceled all Christmas market events scheduled for Monday.

    The city’s municipal council also issued a statement expressing its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim while acknowledging “that no words can appease the pain they are experiencing,” reported RTL.

    As the investigation continues, the state prosecutor has requested those who attended the market on Sunday to send authorities any and all images related to the ice sculpture in question.

    Related:

    ‘No Sign of a Slowdown’: Global CO2 Concentration Hits Record High in 2018
    ‘Merry Brexmas’: Newspaper Headlines Respond to Tory Manifesto Ahead of Looming UK Election
    Trump Backtracks on E-Cigarette Ban, Calls for Meeting With Vaping Officials
    Indonesian City Plans to Distract Kids From Smartphones With 'Chickenization' Project
    ‘Perfect Storm of Screw-Ups’: US Attorney General Asserts Epstein Committed Suicide
    Tags:
    Europe, children, Christmas, manslaughter, toddler, police, Luxembourg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse