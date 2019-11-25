Lebanese Magnate Donates Hitler's Hat Bought at Auction to Israeli Foundation - Photo

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The magnate who runs a multimillion-dollar diamond business, reportedly bought the hat for 50,000 euros ($55,300) at a Hermann Historica auction in Munich on November 20.

Lebanese-born Swiss businessman and philanthropist Abdallah Chatila has donated a hat owned by Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler to an Israeli foundation after purchasing it at an auction in Bavaria to prevent the item from ending up in the hands of neo-Nazis, the Deutsche Welle newspaper reported.

The magnate wanted to purchase more of items but failed to win other bids.

© Screenshot/Courtesy of 3FNEWS Hitler's top hat being auctioned off in November

"It is extremely important to me that items from this painful historical era do not land in the wrong hands," Chatila told the newspaper in an email.

He expressed hope that the donated hat would be exhibited at a Holocaust museum.

The auction in question has meanwhile triggered a backlash from the Jewish community. Among other items that went under the hammer were a unique copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf and Eva Braun's silk dress.

The Jewish community has expressed concerns that the items would be bought by those glorifying Nazism. The auction house, however, maintains that it ensures a strict control of its sales.