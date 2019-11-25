Next UK Parliament to Begin Work on 17 December - Gov't

"The new Parliament will be summoned to meet on Tuesday 17 December, when the business will be the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of members. Should this Prime Minister return, the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen’s Speech will follow on Thursday 19 December," the government said in a statement.
The United Kingdom will hold the next general election on 12 December.
On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favour of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.
The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on 12 December.
