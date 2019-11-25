Meghan Markle Finds Being ‘Pitted Against’ Future Queen Kate Middleton ‘Challenging’ Claims Source

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brought together with Prince William and Kate Middleton for Remembrance Day events earlier in November, many insiders spoke of a chill between the couples, as fallout from the rift reportedly sparked by Harry’s engagement to Meghan continues to affect the royal family.

Meghan Markle is aware of being "pitted against" Kate Middleton, a royal source is quoted by The Sun as saying.

The source reportedly claims the Duchess of Sussex, 38, finds the situation with her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, "challenging", as Meghan and Kate are on "different paths".

© AP Photo / Frank Augstein Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

"Meghan is very aware that Kate [Middleton] will be queen; their roles are very clear. Meghan doesn’t fit the mould while Kate was groomed for this,” the source is cited as saying.

“What’s challenging is when they are pitted against each other. That’s been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers."

The same source insists the two women have chosen to focus more on their respective families than display a more openly competitive attitude.

Royal 'chill'

As earlier in November Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for Remembrance Day events, many insiders took note of a “chill” or “divide” between the two royal couples that was reportedly manifest despite the protocol.

“Everyone was doing their duties, doing what they needed to do on behalf of the family—and that was that,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But there is a divide between the four of them. It’s hard for people to digest, because everyone wants them to be such a unit.” A realeza britânica compareceu em peso ao segundo segundo evento do Remembrance Day, que este ano celebra o centenário do fim da Primeira Guerra Mundial. Príncipe William, Kate Middleton, príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle apareceram impecáveis, como semp... https://t.co/NpqtkobA8R pic.twitter.com/r0yxiH6WE4 — Hugo Gloss (@HugoGloss) November 11, 2018

Insiders claim the estrangement between the couple takes its source from the rift generated two years ago by Harry’s engagement to Meghan, when William, according to sources, had cautioned his brother against moving too fast with the American actress.

'Different paths'

Other sources were quoted by PEOPLE as saying William and Kate were moving further into their future roles as King and Queen, as Queen Elizabeth, 93, has been handing over many of her duties to her heir, Prince Charles.

“William is the future King. There is going to be some competitiveness between him and Harry. That already puts a rock in the relationship,”” says the source. © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

Earlier Markle, who gave birth to her child Archie in May this year, revealed having felt "vulnerable" while speaking about being a new mum in an emotionally candid documentary which aired last month about her and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was close to tears as she appeared in ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, while also confessing that keeping quiet and having a "stiff upper lip" about the scrutiny she faces in the public spotlight is "damaging."

© REUTERS / Jeremy Selwyn/Pool Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019.

During the interviews Prince Harry had also opened up on his struggles with public life and relationship with his brother William, whom he had grown apart from.

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” said the Prince.

In March, Meghan and Harry officially split from Kate and William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two separate offices.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also since moved out of London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage.