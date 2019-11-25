Register
14:56 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    Meghan Markle Finds Being ‘Pitted Against’ Future Queen Kate Middleton ‘Challenging’ Claims Source

    CC BY 4.0 / Office of the Governor-General / Official calls and evening reception for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe

    As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brought together with Prince William and Kate Middleton for Remembrance Day events earlier in November, many insiders spoke of a chill between the couples, as fallout from the rift reportedly sparked by Harry’s engagement to Meghan continues to affect the royal family.

    Meghan Markle is aware of being "pitted against" Kate Middleton, a royal source is quoted by The Sun as saying.

    The source reportedly claims the Duchess of Sussex, 38, finds the situation with her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, "challenging", as Meghan and Kate are on "different paths".

    Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    "Meghan is very aware that Kate [Middleton] will be queen; their roles are very clear. Meghan doesn’t fit the mould while Kate was groomed for this,” the source is cited as saying.
    “What’s challenging is when they are pitted against each other. That’s been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers."

    The same source insists the two women have chosen to focus more on their respective families than display a more openly competitive attitude.

    Royal 'chill'

    As earlier in November Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for Remembrance Day events, many insiders took note of a “chill” or “divide” between the two royal couples that was reportedly manifest despite the protocol.

    “Everyone was doing their duties, doing what they needed to do on behalf of the family—and that was that,” a source told PEOPLE.
    “But there is a divide between the four of them. It’s hard for people to digest, because everyone wants them to be such a unit.”

    Insiders claim the estrangement between the couple takes its source from the rift generated two years ago by Harry’s engagement to Meghan, when William, according to sources, had cautioned his brother against moving too fast with the American actress.

    'Different paths'

    Other sources were quoted by PEOPLE as saying William and Kate were moving further into their future roles as King and Queen, as Queen Elizabeth, 93, has been handing over many of her duties to her heir, Prince Charles.

    “William is the future King. There is going to be some competitiveness between him and Harry. That already puts a rock in the relationship,”” says the source.
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

    Earlier Markle, who gave birth to her child Archie in May this year, revealed having felt "vulnerable" while speaking about being a new mum in an emotionally candid documentary which aired last month about her and Prince Harry.

    The Duchess of Sussex was close to tears as she appeared in ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, while also confessing that keeping quiet and having a "stiff upper lip" about the scrutiny she faces in the public spotlight is "damaging."

    Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Jeremy Selwyn/Pool
    Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019.

    During the interviews Prince Harry had also opened up on his struggles with public life and relationship with his brother William, whom he had grown apart from.

    “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” said the Prince.

    In March, Meghan and Harry officially split from Kate and William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace by creating two separate offices.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also since moved out of London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage.

     

    Related:

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Looking for Tips on Having a Second Baby – Report
    Prince Andrew’s Attempt to Dismiss Sex Abuse Claims 'Horrified' Meghan Markle’s Friends – Report
    Reason Why Meghan Markle Didn't Stand With the Queen, Kate & Camilla at Remembrance Service Revealed
    Tags:
    Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess of Sussex, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Prince Harry, prince, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse