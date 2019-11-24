Register
19:51 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    ‘Tired of Picking Up Pieces’: Merkel Berated Macron Over His ‘Brain Dead’ NATO Jab - Report

    © Sputnik/ Michael Metzel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Shortly before the NATO summit in the UK, the French president, true to his image as a “political disruptor” with Napoleonic plans for the European Union, claimed that the alliance is experiencing “brain death”. The harsh words did not find understanding in Berlin, although it supported Macron when it came to the idea of a joint European army.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel was “uncharacteristically furious” and berated French President Emmanuel Macron at a dinner celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall after he publicly announced NATO’s “brain death”, The New York Times reports.

    According to the outlet, Merkel, one of the world’s most powerful politicians, had a one-on-one with her French counterpart, who also happened to be the only one to have vetoed starting membership talks for North Macedonia to join the European Union, although the country has met the bloc’s requirements.

    “I understand your desire for disruptive politics. But I’m tired of picking up the pieces. Over and over, I have to glue together the cups you have broken so that we can then sit down and have a cup of tea together”, Merkel reportedly said.

    In his turn, Macron reportedly fought back by insisting that he could not head to the upcoming NATO gathering outside London while remaining silent about the US and Turkey’s actions in Syria.

    “I cannot sit there and act like nothing has happened”, he reportedly claimed.

    Angela Merkel has already publicly objected to Macron’s description of the alliance as “brain dead”, saying that “the French president has found rather drastic words to express his views”.

    “This is not how I see the state of cooperation at NATO”, she said, adding that “NATO remains a cornerstone of our security”.

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also warned that “it would be a mistake if we undermined NATO”.

    “Without the United States, neither Germany nor Europe will be able to effectively protect themselves”, Maas argued.

    A New Low for Franco-German Cooperation?

    The New York Times cited Claudia Major, a security analyst at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, saying that she has not seen Franco-German relations “at such a low point in a very long time” as well as such bitterness and misunderstanding”.

    Although Merkel has in step with Macron previously pushed the idea of creating a joint European army and boosted cooperation between the two countries, a senior French official told the US newspaper that France’s president had “misread” his German partner, as he had hoped that she would work to create a lasting historical legacy for a united Europe during her last term. He is said to “feel almost betrayed”, because while he is trying to advance the strategic proposals, Merkel is acting cautiously given the discord within her government coalition. Macron is said to be becoming “increasingly impatient”, as in Germany the Social Democrats are blocking his security plans, while Merkel’s Christian Democrats are hindering a reform of the Eurozone.

    Crack Within NATO

    Although many privately agree with Macron on his evaluation of Donald Trump’s unpredictability and politics towards Turkey, as The New York Times reports, others have publicly lambasted the French president for his outspoken criticism in the interview.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is reportedly traveling to Paris next week to discuss with Macron his remark questioning the validity of Article Five, earlier rejected the French president’s assumption and urged the US and Europe to "work together more than we have done for decades". Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also responded to Macron’s “dangerous” claims that NATO is brain dead, saying that the military bloc is “the most important alliance in the world when it comes to preserving freedom and peace”.

    Paris Demarche

    Macron’s bombshell remarks came amid NATO officials’ reported struggle to prepare a joint statement ahead of the alliance’s 70th anniversary that would recommit the allies to more military spending. While Paris is said to be insisting on outlining a new strategic review of NATO’s mission, as the 2010 version is considered outdated, most members prefer to postpone the debate about the fundamental matter until after the 2020 US election.

    Apart from this, the US newspaper points out that the allies are concerned that the French president is considering proposing the creation of a nuclear deterrence based on Europe in order to be less dependent on the US.

    After his “brain dead” remark, reports emerged that France had called on fellow EU member states to boost the bloc’s defence readiness in order to become more independent from NATO's protection and improve the so-called assistance clause, Article 42 (7) of the EU Treaty, which obliges other states to provide the utmost support in case of an attack on one of them.

    A woman walks across a carpet with the NATO logo ahead of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
    France Reportedly Pushing EU Away From Dependence on NATO as Macron Brands Bloc 'Brain Dead'
    According to Paris, the required measures are intended to provide security for countries like Sweden and Finland, which are not in NATO, as well as Cyprus, Malta, Austria, and Ireland, in case of an attack.

    NATO’s European member states should also be able to rely on support if the alliance is unable to defend them under Article 5, for example, in case of a veto by the US or Turkey.

    The plans echoed calls made by Macron and Merkel last year that the EU should have a “real European army” independent of the United States and NATO in order to be able to defend itself from alleged threats emanating from Washington, Beijing, and Moscow. Eventually, Berlin and Paris started to build a joint aircraft and combat system and invited other European states to join.

    Related:

    Polish PM on 'Brain Dead' NATO Jab: 'Macron Doesn't Feel Hot Breath of Russian Bear on His Neck'
    Trump Says US Very Disappointed About Macron Calling NATO 'Brain Dead'
    France Reportedly Pushing EU Away From Dependence on NATO as Macron Brands Bloc 'Brain Dead'
    Stoltenberg Claims EU Unable to Defend Europe in Wake of Macron’s ‘Brain Dead’ NATO Jab
    Tags:
    Jens Stoltenberg, Emmanuel Macron, criticism, NATO, Angela Merkel, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse