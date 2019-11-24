Register
24 November 2019
    A red carnation sits at the entrance of the corridor where prisoners were once shot, prior to the commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi women's concentration camp of Ravensbrueck in Fuerstenberg, north of Berlin, eastern Germany. (File)

    Spanish Luxury Brand Pulls ‘Replicas of Concentration Camp Uniform' Amid Uproar

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Leaps of the imagination of some designers have already left several brands in hot water as their creations have reminded some people about Nazi atrocities. A few years after the clothing giant Zara had to recall a striped kids’ shirt with a yellow star that evoked associations with the Holocaust, another Spanish brand, Loewe, is now under fire.

    The Spanish fashion house Loewe has faced backlash over one of its new looks, a black-and-white striped shirt and pants, less than two weeks after it was made available, amid criticism that the ensemble looked like a uniform from a Nazi concentration camp.

    The luxury brand apologised in its Instagram stories and stated that they were informed that one of their ensembles from Arts and Crafts ceramicist William De Morgan “could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind”.

    “It was absolutely never our intention and we apologize to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories. The products featured have been removed from our commercial offering”, the firm said in the statement, without detailing, however, which items had been called off.
    Unable to see anything but concentration camp uniforms in this $1,840 ensemble from @loewe ‘s William De Morgan capsule, a collection meant to “capture a freedom of imagination”. But with the particular stripe proportions and layout, uniform-style garments, and prominent chest patches, there’s not actually much left to the imagination when the resulting look is so uncannily disturbing. Fast fashion retailers like Urban Outfitters and Zara have had similar products slip through the cracks, which were generally blamed on third-party vendors and swiftly destroyed. Loewe has week-old comments calling this out on post featuring a black and white image from @britishvogue ... when will we see a response? • #Loewe #jwanderson #williamdemorgan #loewewilliamdemorgan #britishvogue #capsulecollection #fashion #designer #luxury #luxurybrand #fail #insensitive #holocaust #holocaustmemorial #uniform #prisoner #stripes #stripeshirt #pajamas #history #wwii #loewebag #jwandersonconverse #jwandersonxuniqlo #fashionfail #zara #urbanoutfitters #model #news #dietprada

    The move came shortly after a popular fashion blogger, Diet Prada, lambasted Loewe for the questionable design of the $1,840 piece made available on 14 November. The Instagrammer was “unable to see anything but concentration camp uniforms” in the collection meant to “capture a freedom of imagination”, as the post, which also features many critical comments, says.

    “But with the particular stripe proportions and layout, uniform-style garments, and prominent chest patches, there’s not actually much left to the imagination when the resulting look is so uncannily disturbing… Loewe has week-old comments calling this out on post featuring a black and white image from @britishvogue ... when will we see a response?” the blogger said.

    Call the Fashion Police: Spanish Politician Dons Nazi Uniform for Carnival
    Loewe is not the first fashion brand that has been shamed for similar design slips that raise associations with Nazi atrocities. In 2015, Urban Outfitters landed in hot water over a white-and-grey tapestry that was branded “deeply offensive”. Before that, another Spanish brand, the clothing giant Zara, was shamed over a yellow-and-blue striped shirt for children with a yellow star that was reminiscent of the uniform that Jews were forced to wear in concentration camps.

    Tags:
    concentration camp, Instagram, Holocaust, nazi, fashion, Spain
