Register
11:36 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York pictured laughing.

    Ex-Lapdancer Claims Prince Andrew ‘Motorboated Blowing Raspberry’ on Her Breasts at Epstein’s

    © AFP 2019 / David Parker
    Europe
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe

    Prince Andrew, who has now ended up in the public’s and US prosecutors’ crosshairs, is alleged to have frequented paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s house. An accuser has come forward in the case, alleging he had sex with her while she was underage, something that the Duke of York has “categorically” denied.

    A former lap dancer has made jaw-dropping claims that further add to Prince Andrew’s struggles, saying he once “blew a raspberry” on her breasts at one of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous parties in his £77-million New York mansion.

    Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the woman, who hasn’t given her name, said she was paid by Epstein to hire girls that would meet Andrew’s, as well as other guests’ preferences and be curvy, “like his ex-wife Fergie".

    “The Duke seemed in good spirits and was out to enjoy himself. I always thought, Andrew liked my breasts. When he started to say hello he looked at them first rather than me", the woman recalled expanding on the raspberry episode:

    "He leant forward and put his face on them and blew a raspberry. I was shocked, but I laughed, thinking ‘Wow what was that?’"

    She then shared how Andrew struggled to remember the right word for the gesture:

    "After Andrew motorboated me he tried to remember what it was meant to be called. He didn’t quite know the term ‘motorboat’. He said, ‘motor… something?'" the ex-lapdancer recounted, going on to depict Epstein’s royal guest:

    “He was trying to come off cool, but he didn’t know the words. I found him quite awkward, quite clumsy. He said I should be in a magazine for big-breasted women. It was a normal thing to happen at those parties", the woman, now 47, said.

    It is meanwhile unclear if Andrew was aware of any underage girls present at the parties in the late 1990s.

    “Epstein made it clear he wanted to make Andrew happy. I was told to make sure he was looked after, that he had a drink, that he was OK", the woman said detailing the way the two of them met at Epstein’s:

    “I saw Andrew at parties a couple of times a year, if not more. I would flirt with him and he would hit on me and was handsy. He would stand in close proximity, looking at my breasts".

    “He would hold my hands, put his arm around my waist, stroke my cheek. He used royalty, his celebrity, to his advantage", the woman continued, revealing she recruited teenagers for the parties – “younger sisters of other strippers, homeless kids, and runaways".

    The woman admitted that what she did was wrong. She has previously given evidence against Epstein under the name “Tiffany Doe” and said she is sharing her story to warn other young women not to fall under the influence of “rich, powerful men”.

    Prince Andrew, 57, has now found himself in the epicentre of the Epstein-related scandal, since it came to light that he rubbed shoulders with the billionaire financier and convicted paedophile.

    Andrew, who, as Virginia Roberts claims, had sex three times with her, once when she was just 17, may soon be required to make a statement in a British court. The prince “categorically” denied Roberts’ claims in a Newsnight interview, also saying he cannot recall a joint picture with the then teenager. He has meanwhile ditched his royal duties and is reportedly relocating his charity office from Buckingham Palace.

    Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution and served a light prison sentence of 13 months, faced new sex-trafficking charges this past summer, but in August, he was pronounced dead under suspicious circumstances in his New York cell while awaiting trial.

    Related:

    Prince Andrew’s Attempt to Dismiss Sex Abuse Claims 'Horrified' Meghan Markle’s Friends – Report
    Lawyer of Epstein’s Accusers Brands Prince Andrew ‘Enabler’, Warns About ‘Diplomatic Situation’
    UK Royal Prince Andrew Secretly Met Epstein Ally Ghislaine Maxwell at Buckingham Palace - Report
    Tags:
    Jeffrey Epstein, royals, Prince Andrew, US, paedophilia, sex
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse