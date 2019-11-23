Brixton on Lockdown Amid Bomb Threat

According to the police statement, they arrived at the scene at around 8:20 pm over reports of an abandoned car near Brixton's police station.
Shortly after 08.20hrs, police were made aware of an abandoned vehicle parked in the middle of the road near Brixton Police Station.— Lambeth MPS (@LambethMPS) 23 ноября 2019 г.
As a precaution, a 400m cordon has been put in place in the Brixton Road and Gresham Road area, to allow specialist officers to investigate.
At the same time, a spokesman for Victoria Line has stated that train doesn't stop at the Brixton station as well.
The A23 Brixton Road is closed just north of Brixton station due to an incident, lots of police on scene pic.twitter.com/TXUK57uNYG— BBC London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) 23 ноября 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)