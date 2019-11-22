Russian National Burkov in 'Good Spirits' After Extradition to US - Lawyer

ALEXANDRIA (Sputnik) - Russian national Alexei Burkov, who was recently extradited from Israel to the United States, is in good spirits and has no known medical issues, his lawyer Gregory Stambaugh told reporters.

"He is in good spirits", Stambaugh said. Asked if Burkov has any medical issues, Stambaugh replied: "None that I’m aware of".

Earlier in the day, Burkov appeared for the third time before a US court. Russian national Alexei Burkov has pleaded not guilty to five counts related to alleged cybercrimes and is set to appear before a US jury next April, a Sputnik correspondent reported from a federal courtroom in Alexandria.

"I set the case for 21 April, 10 a.m. with a jury", Judge T.S. Ellis ruled during a hearing at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

When asked to enter his plea, Burkov through his lawyer refused to admit any wrongdoing, denying all five charges against him and entering a plea of "not guilty".

Last week, the US court ordered Burkov to remain in custody because of the gravity of the charges. Russian diplomats visited Burkov earlier this week at the detention facility in Virginia and said they were in constant contact with him as well as with his relatives and lawyer.

Prior to his extradition to the United States, Burkov spent almost four years in Israeli jails petitioning unsuccessfully to be sent home while local authorities enforced a ban on his case in the media.

The US authorities have charged Burkov with running two websites for hackers, including one that was selling stolen bank card numbers used in more than $20 million worth of fraudulent purchases. The charges include wire fraud, computer intrusions, identity theft and money laundering.

If convicted on all counts, Burkov faces a maximum prison sentence of 80 years. However, actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum prescribed penalties, according to the US Justice Department.