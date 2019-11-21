Swiss Police Release Video Featuring ‘Sex With Donkey’ to Explain to Kids Why Bestiality Porn is Bad

As law enforcement in a Swiss city near Zurich are finding more and more illegal videos on teenagers’ smartphones, they decided to explain to minors why such clips are bad using what appeared to be footage of a man having sex with an animal.

The city police of Winterthur, Switzerland, have raised eyebrows with their prevention campaign against the spread of certain illicit videos among teenagers. They released several videos that were supposed to show the dangers and consequences of possessing footage of crimes or bestiality porn.

One of the clips began with an explicit scene featuring a man who ran up to a donkey, pulled his pants down, and appeared to have sex with the animal. This illustration of what an explicit video might look like was then cut to a shot with prison bars over a smartphone with the donkey sex on it and a caption that said “Animal porn is punished!” The clip ends with a web address reading www.tierporno.ch.

However, if one tries to access the website, which appears to promise some illicit content, he or she will be redirected to the page of Switzerland’s Criminal Prevention Agency. It gives further information about legislation on age-appropriate content.

Another clip shared on the police’s Twitter account opens with footage that is supposed to illustrate what the outlawed violent content looks like.

Tatort #Smartphone



Leider finden wir auf Handys von Jugendlichen immer wieder illegale Inhalte. Zusammen mit @SKPPSC und @corpmedia_ch haben wir jetzt kurze Videos gegen das Verbreiten von verbotenen Gewalt- und Pornovideos produziert.



Mehr: https://t.co/txCYeoKkjb ^wi pic.twitter.com/CWJRF1UR5X — Stapo Winterthur (@StapoWinterthur) November 20, 2019

​

"In the first few seconds we wanted to give the impression that it was a real video, then abruptly stop it and place the message”, he said, adding that it only hints at actual porn and that they “have found the right balance”.

Police spokesman Adrian Feubli commented on the risqué style of their anti-animal porn ad to Zuericher Unterlaender, saying that they “have long and intensively debated about it”. According to him, earlier materials with “dry” information on the subject had reached the target group less effectively, while this clip is a "door opener".