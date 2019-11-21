Register
21:45 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    TV Star Fights Off Racism Accusations Over T-Shirt With Edited Jeremy Corbyn Anti-Apartheid Poster

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Rachel Riley, who is now preparing to become a mother for the first time, has long been a vocal opponent of the leader of the Labour Party, accusing him of anti-Semitism. Her recent protest against the opposition leader sparked debate on social media, as her allegations that Jeremy Corbyn is racist backfired.

    Countdown star Rachel Riley faced backlash as she put on a T-shirt with a doctored photo of a young Jeremy Corbyn, whose original anti-apartheid poster was swapped for a placard reading: “Jeremy Corbyn is a racist endeavour”.

    “I didn’t feel comfortable knowing my workplace was to be full of racists tonight. I don’t endorse Boris, but I do endorse #NeverCorbyn. Please see my pinned thread if you still don’t understand why”, the TV presenter, who has repeatedly accused the Labour Party of anti-Semitism, tweeted, commenting on the leader debate.

    ​Her anti-Corbyn merchandise, previously seen during a rally against anti-Semitism in London this September, angered many, lambasting Riley for smearing the Labour leader, whose message on the original photo was, in fact, anti-racist: “Defend the right to demonstrate against apartheid; join this picket”.

    ​However, the TV star, who is now expecting a baby with her husband Pasha Kovalev, defended her post.

    “Without feeding individual ignorant trolls, this is why I have no qualms using this photo to highlight Corbyn’s racism. He was actually a member of CLAAG... ‘a front’ for a violence prone Trotskyist group known as the Revolutionary Communist Group (RCG)”, she tweeted, sharing a Telegraph article claiming that “Nelson Mandela declined to meet Jeremy Corbyn's anti-apartheid movement”.

    The article cited the book Youth Activism and Solidarity: The Non-Stop Picket Against Apartheid by Gavin Brown and Helen Yaffe. But she did not stop at this, tweeting: “Why would Nelson Mandela be advised by actual anti-apartheid heroes not to meet Corbyn and his extremist group if they were so fantastic? Because that’s more leftist revisionism.

    Along with inviting the IRA and friends from Hamas for tea in parliament somehow helps people”.

    She also took aim at her critics, saying they “are ignorant of the facts” and slammed the attempts to brand her racist.

    “Trying to brand me as racist for this, whist lauding themselves as anti-racist heroes, shows just how little regard many people have for anti-Jewish racism, and why I and many others speak so loudly. It’s a hatred which unites the far right, far left and is having a resurgence”, she posted.

    ​Riley’s offensive against Jeremy Corbyn came as the Labour leader has stirred up another anti-Semitism row on Twitter. The Labour leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson went head-to-head on Tuesday night during an ITV election debate, and Corbyn’s pronunciation of Jeffrey Epstein's surname prompted some to accuse the politician of deliberately making the paedophile’s name sound “more Jewish.”

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival in Tolpuddle, England, Sunday July 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    Professor on Labour Anti-Semitism Scandal: Corbyn Is 'the Heart of the Issue'
    While Boris Johnson pronounced Epstein’s surname correctly, Corbyn made it sound like “Ep-schtine”, giving it what has been described as a “Germanic twist.” It became another scandal in a span of allegations of anti-Semitism against the Labour party. Corbyn has rejected the accusations, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism within his party's ranks.

    Related:

    Labour Twitter Page Hacked After Corbyn’s Team Accused of Meddling in Anti-Semitism Cases
    Buzz as Britain’s Oldest Jewish Newspaper Pleads not to Vote for ‘Anti-Semite Corbyn’
    Corbyn 'Mispronounces' Epstein as 'Epschtine', Ignites Anti-Semitism Row on Social Media
    Tags:
    apartheid, Twitter, anti-Semitism, Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Faustian Bargain
    Faustian Bargain
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse