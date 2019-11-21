Register
18:58 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

    Major Scandal Involving “Russian” Girl in Austria: Suspects Behind Explosive Video Arrested

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    A 2017 video from an Ibiza hotel leaked earlier this year triggered the collapse of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government as it appeared to show then-Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache offering government contracts to a woman he said he believed was a Russian oligarch's niece in exchange for helping his campaign.

    Vienna’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has arrested three key suspects behind the scandalous Ibiza video that caused the government to collapse in Austria earlier this year, the outlet Der Standard reports. The trio, including an ex-girlfriend of the Ibiza detective involved in the scheme, was questioned by investigators and remains in custody, according to another outlet, Kronen Zeitung.

    According to several media outlets, house searches at several locations in Austria were conducted in conjunction with the arrests earlier this week. Two suspects with criminal records, a 39-year-old Austrian with Bosnian roots, and a 52-year-old Serb, were living in Salzburg, as the local outlet Salzburger Nachrichten reports. They are said to have recruited an imposter to play oligarchic niece Alyona Makarov, whom former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache allegedly offered a quid pro quo deal in Ibiza in 2017. The two suspects are thought to have installed the recording equipment in the hotel where their meeting took place in order to subsequently "seek potential (prospective) buyers for the recordings".

    The two have reportedly known each other for many years. They are allegedly linked to private detective Julian H., who acted as the "interpreter" for the fake Russian oligarch niece. The scheme reportedly developed after Strache’s bodyguard R. began to collect information about his boss, as he wanted to sell it through his lawyer M. The attempts had no success, so M. and private detective J. H. allegedly came up with an idea to produce an incriminating video. M. put Johann Gudenus, the former leader of the Austrian Freedom Party’s parliamentary faction, in contact with the fake Russian oligarch niece, which later led to the meeting.

    Bombshell Before Election

    The bombshell video was published by Süddeutsche Zeitung and Spiegel shortly before the European election in May 2019. The footage showed then-Vice-Chancellor Strache allegedly discussing the possibility of buying a media resource to publish favourable stories about the government alongside a young woman who was reported to be the “niece of a Russian oligarch” from Latvia. The scandal that ensued after the video’s release forced Strache to resign, along with the Austrian government, including coalition ally and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, following a no-confidence vote.

    Heinz-Christian Strache. File photo
    © REUTERS / ÊStrache Facebook
    Austria Scandal: Girl on Video With Strache is Actually… Bosnian, Newspaper Claims
    Media investigations eventually revealed that the “Russian” woman in the video was actually a Bosnian national who was paid €7,000 to play the role. Strache described the affair as entrapment and a “political assassination”, with media reports later suggesting that the video’s creators had used alcohol and prohibited substances to “loosen his tongue”.

    The video was sold to a mysterious “German company” for €600,000 before being handed over to the esteemed German media publications. Strache launched a formal complaint against the outlets in June.

    Related:

    Austrian President Calls Video With Former Vice-Chancellor Strache 'Shameful'
    Austria Scandal: Girl on Video With Strache is Actually… Bosnian - Report
    Austrian Prosecution Sees No Reasons to Launch Probe Into Strache Video Scandal
    Tags:
    government, Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), Austrian People's Party (OVP), Heinz-Christian Strache, Ibiza, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Faustian Bargain
    Faustian Bargain
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse