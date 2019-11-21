Next-Gen Cyber Attack: Rats Cut Estonian e-Government From the Internet

Rats have managed to cut off Estonian government agencies from the Internet, local newspaper Postimees reported on Wednesday.
According to the daily, the rodents gnawed on several cable lines, including a crucial optic fibre cord near the capital city of Tallinn, which led to the loss of Internet connection for government facilities in the middle of a busy working day.
Helmed just närisid NATO kaabli läbi. ebaõnn.— ahto lobjakas (@lobjakas) November 20, 2019
Rotid närisid riigivõrgu kaabli läbi, rivist väljas on https://t.co/oWJrKDc4Vz portaal ja mitmed olulised digiteenused https://t.co/r0d4xhr9Jx
As a result, citizens could not use e-government services and were unable to buy prescribed medicines via the Internet. The connection, however, was restored a few hours later.
