UK Prime Minister Says Saw No Evidence of Russian Interference in UK Democratic Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he had seen no evidence of Russian meddling in any UK democratic events.

"There's absolutely no evidence that I've ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes," Johnson said, when asked about a dossier on alleged Russian interference.

The prime minister added that he saw no reason to change the publication schedule of the report in question.

Johnson was making a campaign appearance at an engineering company in Stockton-on-Tees ahead of the December general election.

Last week, security minister Brandon Lewis said that the UK government will publish its parliamentary report on “Russian meddling” in the Brexit vote after the December 12 election.

Theresa May’s government has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to affect the result of the 2016 referendum through misleading media coverage and fake social media accounts – though failing to provide any exact evidence. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations.

The results of an 18-month inquiry by the House of Commons intelligence and security committee into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit vote were expected to become public.

The government is keeping the dossier, which has already been approved by the intelligence community, under wraps, saying that it would take six weeks to ensure whether it contains no classified information. The release was rescheduled until after the 12 December general election, in a move which opposition lawmakers called politically motivated.