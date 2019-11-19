Register
18:15 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People stand in front of a projection on the former Stasi secret police headquarters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2019

    Stasi Among Us? German Newspaper Probes Its Owner Over His Former Job as Spy

    © REUTERS / FABRIZIO BENSCH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Holger Friedrich, who bought the Berliner Zeitung in September, has insisted that he was “not active” in his spy role, allegedly taking every opportunity to avoid working for the Stasi.

    The German newspaper Berliner Zeitung has launched a probe into its new owner Holger Friedrich who once served as an informant for the Stasi, the East German secret police.

    “We will collect the facts, we want to see the files, both of the victims and the perpetrators,” Berliner Zeitung’s editors, Jochen Arntz and Elmar Jehn, pointed out in a joint editorial.

    Friedrich admitted to acting as a Stasi informant, and pledged his “full support and cooperation” with the investigation.

    At the same time, the 53-year-old underscored that he did not work for the Stasi “proactively” and that he tried to take every chance to refrain from doing so.

    “The documents should show that I was in an emergency situation, I agreed to ‘make good’ under duress. I withdrew from this predicament at the first opportunity and cut off my cooperation with the Stasi,” Friedrich argued, referring to his being released from his Stasi duties in August 1989, three months before the Berlin Wall fell.

    His remarks came after rival German newspaper Welt am Sonntag published documents revealing that Friedrich was employed by the Stasi under the codename “Peter Bernstein” in 1987 to inform on soldiers he worked alongside during his military service.

    There were more than 90,000 regular workers and 174,000 informal ones, or IMs, in the Stasi at the time. The IMs were tasked with spying on friends, family and work colleagues and reporting information to their designated handlers.

    Friedrich and his wife bought the Berliner Zeitung, the only East German daily to preserve its clout after the fall of the Berlin Wall, in September 2019. The ailing newspaper was jointly bought by the UK media group Mecom and a US company in 2005, but four years later it was sold on again to a Cologne-based publisher.

    Related:

    ‘Stasi-Like Methods’: Ex-Austrian Freedom Party Leader Sues Creators of Video Which Collapsed Gov’t
    Berlin State Housing Secretary Holm Sacked Over Stasi Past
    Expert on UK New Counter-Extremism Programme: Sounds Like Something Out of Stasi
    Tags:
    investigation, owner, newspaper, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse