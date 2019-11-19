Outrage on Twitter After Tory Candidate Advocates 'Labour Camps' for 'Nuisance Tenants'

As the UK general election campaign gets underway, a former Labour councillor who is now standing as the Conservative candiate in the key marginal seat of Ashfield filmed a video where he advocated that tenants causing problems be forced to work in fields and live in tents.

The candidate for the Conservative Party in the key marginal of Ashfield, Nottingham said he would solve the "problem" of tenants causing a nuisance in the area to work in a field and live in a tent.

In a video which emerged Tuesday, first reported by Buzzfeed, Lee Anderson is running a target seat for the Tories, as he attempts to unseat the incumpent Labour MP who holds the seat with a majority of 441 in the Nottinghamshire constituency.

We must tackle anti-social behaviour but the Ashfield Tory plan of forced labour camps is madness. What our communities need is properly funded police & councils who can enforce ASBOs. The Tories have cut both, taken police off our street & have let our communities down. pic.twitter.com/4hIY200Ilg — East Midlands Labour (@EastMidsLabour) November 18, 2019

​In the video, Anderson states his "personal opinion":

"What I am about to say is my own personal opinion - I stood on this spot a few months ago banging on about nuisance tenants on this lovely estate".

"People say to me, 'but they've got to live somewhere'. That's right, so my plan would be, and again this is just my own personal opinion, is that these people who have to live somewhere, let's have them in a tent, in the middle of a field".

"Six o'clock every morning, let's have them up, let's have them in the field, picking potatoes or any other seasonal vegetables, back in the tent, cold shower, lights out, six o'clock, same again the next day. That would be my solution".

Twitter reacted immediately, with users accusing the candidate of advocating "labour camps".

Tory candidate for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, calling for the creation of forced labour camps.



In the last election Tories were 1% behind so he has a strong prospect of becoming an MP.#GE2019#forcedlabourcamps pic.twitter.com/z1E0AGJrpO — Oliver Price (@olivertimprice) November 19, 2019

​Novara Media's Aaron Bastani pointed to double standards regarding previous accusations against Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn by Boris Johnson for being similar to "Stalin", while Tory candidates advocates for "forced labour camps".

Corbyn says he wants to raise taxes on the rich.



Media: ‘wow this is like Stalinist gulags!’



Tory parliamentary candidate literally calls for forced labour camps for entire families.



Media: ...#ge2019



pic.twitter.com/8jROWMiqGt — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 19, 2019

​Some users were so angry the advocated he be "kicked to death".

If you call for poor people to be interned in forced labour camps, you should be kicked to death.



Subsequently the Tory candidate for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, should be kicked to death.



Fell free to come at me about the Tolerant Left. — Gove’s Dealer (@ire_engine) November 19, 2019

Anderson's policies in the meantime were compared to that of North Korea or Hitler.

this is a horrifying, outrageously hateful and explicit advocation of work camps. sound familiar? that’s because adolf hitler did it, because north korea, china still do. it is forced labour, it is illegal and inhumane. lee anderson must be expelled from running in this election https://t.co/Cm51jRjfvR — nomes (@nomey_b) November 19, 2019

​​Other's jumped on the BBC, demanding that they cover the story.

I take it the BBC will be covering Conservative candidate Lee Anderson promoting forced labour camps? — Oliver Hynes (@OllieHynes) November 19, 2019

However some said that his the constituents of Ashfield would appreciate the "tough talk" and would not become a problem for Anderson electorally.

If you think the people of Ashfield will think worse of him for this, you simply don't know the constituency.



The estate he is stood on (Carsic) has been under curfew recently because crime has got out of hand. People are being stabbed up there, they'll appreciate tough talk. — Pleb Politics (@PoliticsPleb) November 19, 2019

The accusations of bias from the BBC, specifically towards journalist Laura Kaunsberrg come as she received criticism for her reporting of a Tory candidate who was suspended for antisemitic comments, while linking to a story of a Labour chair standing down.

Wtaf?



Tory candidate was suspended for anti-semitism. It is so serious. Not even a member a chosen candidate!



And you decide to go with whataboutery with a rant from unknown Labour rep and only send a link.



Rank anti-semtism downplaying just because it is in Tory party. — robert jeffery (@robjeffecology) November 19, 2019

Lee Anderson, who is an ex-miner, wrote in the Daily Mail in November that he had defected from the Labour Party to the Conservatives after receiving "abuse" for voting for Brexit.

He hit out against "Momentum’s heartless thugs", saying that the pro-Corbyn group "spread lies and disgusting comments" against Anderson and his wife.

They also posted "sinister" messages through his door saying "Watch yourself".

In the 2017 election, the Conservative candidate came just 1% behind Labour in Ashfield, which vote over 70% to leave, meaning that Anderson could conceivably swing the seat blue.