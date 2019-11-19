Register
19 November 2019
    A worker with a spade

    Outrage on Twitter After Tory Candidate Advocates 'Labour Camps' for 'Nuisance Tenants'

    As the UK general election campaign gets underway, a former Labour councillor who is now standing as the Conservative candiate in the key marginal seat of Ashfield filmed a video where he advocated that tenants causing problems be forced to work in fields and live in tents.

    The candidate for the Conservative Party in the key marginal of Ashfield, Nottingham said he would solve the "problem" of tenants causing a nuisance in the area to work in a field and live in a tent.

    In a video which emerged Tuesday, first reported by Buzzfeed, Lee Anderson is running a target seat for the Tories, as he attempts to unseat the incumpent Labour MP who holds the seat with a majority of 441 in the Nottinghamshire constituency. 

    ​In the video, Anderson states his "personal opinion":

    "What I am about to say is my own personal opinion - I stood on this spot a few months ago banging on about nuisance tenants on this lovely estate".

    "People say to me, 'but they've got to live somewhere'. That's right, so my plan would be, and again this is just my own personal opinion, is that these people who have to live somewhere, let's have them in a tent, in the middle of a field".

    "Six o'clock every morning, let's have them up, let's have them in the field, picking potatoes or any other seasonal vegetables, back in the tent, cold shower, lights out, six o'clock, same again the next day. That would be my solution".

    Twitter reacted immediately, with users accusing the candidate of advocating "labour camps".

    ​Novara Media's Aaron Bastani pointed to double standards regarding previous accusations against Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn by Boris Johnson for being similar to "Stalin", while Tory candidates advocates for "forced labour camps".

    ​Some users were so angry the advocated he be "kicked to death".

    Anderson's policies in the meantime were compared to that of North Korea or Hitler.

    ​​Other's jumped on the BBC, demanding that they cover the story.

    However some said that his the constituents of Ashfield would appreciate the "tough talk" and would not become a problem for Anderson electorally.

    The accusations of bias from the BBC, specifically towards journalist Laura Kaunsberrg come as she received criticism for her reporting of a Tory candidate who was suspended for antisemitic comments, while linking to a story of a Labour chair standing down.

    Lee Anderson, who is an ex-miner, wrote in the Daily Mail in November that he had defected from the Labour Party to the Conservatives after receiving "abuse" for voting for Brexit.

    He hit out against "Momentum’s heartless thugs", saying that the pro-Corbyn group "spread lies and disgusting comments" against Anderson and his wife.

    They also posted "sinister" messages through his door saying "Watch yourself".

    In the 2017 election, the Conservative candidate came just 1% behind Labour in Ashfield, which vote over 70% to leave, meaning that Anderson could conceivably swing the seat blue.

