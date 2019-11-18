Paris Mayor Warns President of Olympics Committee of 'Risks' from Airbnb Deal

Online travel site Airbnb has signed a nine-year agreement with the International Olympic Committee under which the company will provide accommodation for the world's major sporting events.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote Friday to IOC President Thomas Bach to "alert him of the risks and consequences" of travel firm Airbnb sponsoring the Olympics, according to her letter, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

In her letter, the mayor pledged to reinforce the regulations governing the rental platforms and, if necessary, to have them banned in certain areas of Paris.

Airbnb and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) formalised their partnership in London on Monday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW