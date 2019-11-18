Register
18 November 2019
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the annual CBI Conference in London, Britain November 18, 2019

    Tory Keynesianism? Boris Johnson's Postponed Tax Cuts Signals Shift In Conservative Economic Agenda

    Gone are the days of Conservative leaders carrying Friedrich Hayek's 'Road To Serfdom' in their handbags and cautioning against the taxation of business, the modern Tory party is now positioning itself as the party of investment and state-assisted economic development.

    Boris Johnson has used his speech at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference on Monday to inform business leaders that a previously proposed cut in corporation tax will be dropped, instead instructing business leaders to accept a £6 billion injection into public utilities. 

    Shifting away from his previous proposal back in April to decrease corporation tax from 19% to 17%, Johnson asked for businesses to appreciate the governments policy reversal on the basis that it will improve and expand the reach of the public sector, which he describes as the "priorities" of the British people.

    "I hope you won’t mind if I also announced today that we are postponing further cuts in corporation tax and before you storm the stage and protest, let me remind you that this saves £6 billion that we can put into the priorities of the British people, including the NHS", the Prime Minister said.
    “I hope you understand that it is the fiscally sensible thing to do”, he emphasised.

    ​Despite the apparent climb down, Johnson attempted to placate any disappointment by business leaders by warning them of the alternative possibility of a Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn "who would whack it straight back up to the highest levels in Europe".

    This is in spite of the fact that Labour's official policy is to raise corporate tax to 29%, which is still below other EU countries such as France and Portugal.

    Johnson also proposed tax cuts for small businesses and raising the employment allowance. 

    The announcement comes as the prime minister attempts to discredit accusation which have constantly overshadowed Conservative policy, that the party represents the interests of private corporations and prioritises tax breaks for the wealthy over investment in public services.

    Geraint Johnes, professor of economics at the Lancaster University Management School said on Monday say's that the announcement from Johnson reveals "disturbingly muddled thinking at the heart of government".

    "Up to now, the government has argued that cuts in this particular tax rate are self-financing, because lower tax rates attract more business activity into the UK", he said.

    "During the election period, with the focus on how promises are to be funded, some rather suspect spreadsheet arithmetic has been used to generate apparent funding for public services".

    Professor Johnes explained:

    "An increase in spend on public services is desperately needed after a decade of austerity" but "fiscal rules" would make it difficult for the government to borrow in order to fund current expenditures.
    A tax change without taking into account the behavioural implications "risks being grossly misleading", he claimed.
    "Either the prime minister was ignorant of the economic effects of a corporation tax cut in the past, or he is ignorant of them now, or both. The result is a promise without substance".
    The Labour Party's shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell speaks to party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the party's conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 24, 2018.
    Labour also has attempted to capitalise on the portrayal of the Tories as the party of the rich, offering significant injections of public investment and the nationalisation of key industry to expand and improve railways, healthcare, education, and more recently - broadband, for the public.

    The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn tried to neutralise any fears that he is "anti-business" during his speech.

    “It’s sometimes claimed that I’m anti-business” he said. “That is complete nonsense. It’s not anti-business to be against poverty pay. It’s not anti-business to say the largest corporations should pay their taxes just as smaller companies do. It’s not anti-business to want prosperity in every part of our country and not only the City of London".

    ​He announced that businesses would benefit his and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's plans for state improvements with a more educated workforce, reliable transport links, and access to the EU's Customs Union and Single Market.

    The announcements made by both leaders come as public sentiment is seemingly shifting more in support for state intervention, with a YouGov poll in November showing that public opinion is significantly in favour of public ownership of services, many of which are currently partly or entirely owned and maintained by the private sector. 

    ​The poll also revealed that only 2% of people responded yes when asked if the government should “keep things the way they are” regarding the economy. While 60% said that they would be favour of either moderate or radical change.

    The spending race between the two contenders for government comes as the Resolution Foundation thinktank released a report in November that the spending aims under both parties to end austerity and expand state investment could see spending as a percentage of GDP to above 42% of GDP, a level not seen since the 1970's.

    Insincere Electioneering?

    What makes the policy change significant however is that doesn't just mark an attempt to negate Labour attacks, but potential a total shift of ideological direction of the Conservative Party's historical economic agenda.

    Sebastian Payne from the Financial Times commented on the shift that the Tories have gone from the party of "lower, not low, tax" in response to the "radical" spending proposals of the Labour Party.

    ​A difficulty which the Conservative's may face in re-branding itself as the party of investment however is their own legacy in governemnt.

    Exemplified in the questionable choice of an election slogan "Britain Deserves Better", providing easy ammunition to critics who only have to identify that it's the Tory's who have been responsible for the implementation of drastic cuts to state spending over the past 9 years.

    The shift, which began to define the governments direction since the announcement by Chancellor Sajid Javid declared an "end" to austerity in September, announced concurrently with the Prime Ministers own pledge to increase police numbers by 20,000.

    However the recent noise from the front bench of wanting to increase spending may be contradictory to the vision of post-Brexit vision promoted by Tory front bench MP's.

    Pro-Brexit, Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg adjusts his glasses as he speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
    Now Father of the House of Commons, then-backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg said in 2017 that Britain's economic prospects outside of the EU would be boosted greatly by a reduction in regulation, taxes, and increased "free trade".

    “The window of post-Brexit freedom will remain firmly shut to those forecasters who subscribe to the modelling approach adopted by HM Treasury, which has a neo-protectionist approach and an inbuilt bias towards a pessimistic assessment of Brexit”.

    Traditionally, the Conservative Party has advocated the reduction of the scale of state involvement in the economy to encourage inter-business competition and market activity, contrasted by Labours, who have historically argued the necessity of state controls and investments to generate demand - consistent with the Keynesian model which dominated Europe and much of the world until the 1970's.

    Legitimate proposals or tactical politics, the rhetoric from the PM marks a stark change from just 3 years prior when former Chancellor George Osborne proposed to reduce corporate tax to 17% by 2020, demonstrating that a remarkable shift in a decades-long held economic agenda can occur in an extremely short period of time.

    General Election, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, corporate tax rates, tax cuts, Conservative Party, neo-Keynesianism
