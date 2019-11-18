Riot Police in Tbilisi Use Water Cannon to Disperse Protest Rally Near Georgian Parliament

TBILISI (Sputnik) Riot police officers have used a water cannon to disperse protesters who have been blocking the entrances to the Georgian parliament building.

According to the country's Interior Ministry, 18 people were detained during the rally.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that additional riot police forces were heading to the parliament building. Special operations personnel surrounded the legislature and drove the remaining protesters away from the building. They are trying to push the crowd from the nearby roadway.

Earlier in the day, Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported that Georgia's Patrol Police Department started dismantling the tents that opposition supporters had set up near the parliament building in Tbilisi and transferring them to the pavement.

© AFP 2019 / VANO SHLAMOV Georgian opposition supporters attend a rally outside the parliament in central Tbilisi on November 14, 2019.

The opposition supporters prevent lawmakers from entering the parliament, blocking access to all entrances. The Interior Ministry has already called on them to obey with the requirements of the police and to stop rallying, noting that otherwise measures will be taken.

Protesters are calling for convening early parliamentary elections and appointing an interim government, even though the ruling Georgian Dream party has already said that the early elections are out of question, and the vote will be held next October, as scheduled.

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of the opposition and of non-governmental and civic organizations rallied in front of the parliament.